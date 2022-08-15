Country Roads RV Center Celebrates 2 Years as an Authorized Dealer for Coachmen Adrenaline Toy Haulers

Coachmen Adrenaline Toy Haulers are Known for their Luxury Lightweight Toy Hauler RVs that are Loaded with Amenities

LEXINGTON, N.C., Aug. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The founders of Country Roads RV Center are proud to announce that they have been an authorized dealer for the Adrenaline line of RVs for 2 years.

As a company spokesperson noted, since Country Roads RV Center opened its doors in 2008, the company has strived to offer only the highest quality, 5th wheels, travel trailers, and toy haulers.

Now, as one of the largest dealers in the state, Country Roads RV Center has grown to offer a full service and parts department. The family-owned and operated dealership strives to give their customers the most enjoyable experience possible.

"Our mission is to provide high-quality new and used RVs to our customers. At the same time, we understand that travel trailers, 5th wheels, and motorhomes are not created equally. Because of this, we do a thorough analysis of new product lines we carry prior to making the decision to place them in our inventory," the spokesperson noted, adding that after reviewing the Adrenaline makes and models, it was an easy decision to add these outstanding RVs to their lineup of products.

The Adrenaline 21LT is a unique small toy hauler with a deep slide in the bedroom for some interior breathing room. At only 5800 pounds before adding cargo, this plan is towable by many vehicles.

The Adrenaline 23LT has a 13' 1" garage and a private bedroom in a hauler that is only 29' 7" overall length. The enclosed patio deck is great for unwinding in the evenings. All of this at 5800 pounds dry weight.

