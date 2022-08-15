Bring Your Own Cup Day Returns

Customers invited to fill up their favorite cup with a Slurpee drink at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores on Aug. 27 for just $1.99

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to put that participation trophy to good use! Bring Your Own Cup (aka BYOC) Day is making its triumphant return to 7-Eleven, Inc. this summer. On August 27, 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty members are encouraged to grab their cookie jars, fish bowls or any other creative container and fill it up with their favorite Slurpee® drink flavor (or flavors!) for just $1.99 at participating 7-Eleven® , Stripes® and Speedway® locations.

Customers can sip on classic Slurpee flavors like Blue Raspberry, Cherry, Pina Colada or Coca-Cola—or indulge in our limited-time-only flavor Mango Lemonade, blended with a zesty mix of mango and tart lemonade. (PRNewswire)

As the saying goes, "If it fits in the cup, fill'er up!" But of course, there are some rules to make sure that customers celebrate the right way this Bring Your Own Cup Day:

Make sure the cup is clean. Of course, this is a given. Confirm that the cup is watertight – aka leak proof! Not a single drop of precious Slurpee drink should go to waste. Verify that said cup fits upright within the 10-inch diameter hole in the in-store display. If it doesn't, it's not fitting under the Slurpee drink dispenser.

"We know that Slurpee drinks are a summertime staple for customers, so we're bringing back BYOC Day to celebrate the popular frozen beverage for a second time this summer following a very successful Slurpee Day," said Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven Proprietary Beverages Senior Product Director. "We want customers to build the Slurpee drink of their dreams while having fun with their vessel of choice – and we can't wait to see some of the creative cups they come up with."

Customers can sip on classic Slurpee flavors like Blue Raspberry, Cherry, Pina Colada or Coca-Cola—or indulge in our limited-time-only flavor Mango Lemonade, blended with a zesty mix of mango and tart lemonade. Customers can also get creative and make up their own flavor concoctions - Cherry and Blue Raspberry with a drop of Pina Colada? Yum!

Those who claim to have something more important to do on August 27 don't have to fret. Prefer sipping on a Slurpee drink poolside? As always, fans can get their go-to beverage (and more than 3,000 other 7-Eleven favorites) delivered via 7NOW ® . Customers can also enjoy small Slurpee drinks all summer long for just $1.

The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7Rewards.com .

*Promotion is limited to one cup per customer. Taxes not included in prices listed above. Any applicable taxes will apply.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

7-Eleven, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/7-Eleven, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.