DSF Completes the Sale of Halstead Manchester for $164.6 Million

MANCHESTER, N.H., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DSF announced today that it has sold Halstead Manchester, a 640-unit market-rate apartment community located at 22A Country Club Drive in Manchester, NH.

CBRE Capital Markets' multi-housing experts Biria St. John, Simon Butler and John McLaughlin exclusively represented an affiliate of The DSF Group from Boston, MA.

Spread out over nearly 41 acres, the community is comprised of 16 three-story residential buildings and two single-story amenity buildings with two swimming pools.

DSF announces that it has sold Halstead Manchester for $164.6 M , the largest single apartment transaction in NH history.

Originally built between 1981 and 1985, two of the buildings were completely rebuilt between 2013 and 2014. In February 2020, DSF completed their signature Halstead amenity package, allowing Halstead Manchester to rival newer apartment communities in the Manchester market.

In addition to the Halstead amenities, ownership completed significant operating expense reduction initiatives. These green initiatives included replacing boilers with high efficiency models, installing LED lighting and low-flow fixtures, resulting in significant utility savings.

"This sale represents the largest total consideration for a single apartment transaction in the state's history and marked the successful conclusion of our investment strategy for the asset. The New Hampshire market continues to be the top performing market in all of New England," stated Josh Solomon, President of The DSF Group.

About The DSF Group

With greater than $4.5 billion invested in over 12,000 multi-family units, offices in Boston and Washington D.C. and decades of deep-seated experience, The DSF Group strives to create unique, award-winning properties. We acquire well located multi-family properties near transportation hubs and then reposition the properties through the implementation of well thought out renovations, amenities and technology. From development and renovations through construction and asset management, financing and design, we are hands-on operators. The steady involvement of our principals drives the results of every project we invest in. For more information please visit: www.thedsfgroup.com

