Trumpet of Band Leader Harry James Hits High Note at Dental Office Exhibit

Award-Winning Periodontist Adds to Brass Collection of Celebrated Trumpeters

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Peter Rosenstein, owner of the NYPOIA, a periodontal practice, an award-winning New York City periodontitis and trumpet player, has successfully purchased at auction a trumpet once owned by big band era leader Harry James. A Grammy honoree and Hollywood actor best known for his instrumental version of the 1941 song "You Made me Love You," James also led the first-ever high-profile band to feature legendary vocalist Frank Sinatra.

The James trumpet is the latest addition to Dr. Rosenstein's Manhattan office exhibit of musical paraphernalia, which now includes autographed trumpets from Grammy Award-winning musicians Herb Alpert and Wynton Marsalis, as well vintage photos and other related objects. "I have been collecting antique jukeboxes, phonographs, radios, and telephones for many years," says Dr. Rosenstein. "When I became a trumpet player, the trumpet-related articles became a natural extension of this hobby."

A passion for the trumpet began two decades ago for Dr. Rosenstein, who has earned degrees from Johns Hopkins University and New Jersey Dental School and has practiced periodontics as a gum specialist for more 30 years. His office uses state-of-the-art technology to provide the highest quality and safest dental implant, periodontal, and bone regenerative treatment for patients.

In addition to dentistry, Latin music has also been a lifelong love of Dr. Rosenstein. For several years, he studied at La Escuela de Musica y Artes in Cuba and earned a music degree. A member of a salsa band for 10 years, Dr. Rosenstein now performs the trumpet with a church choir at a Spanish-language Mass on Sundays.

Dr. Rosenstein also shares the sound of his music through social media. His most recent project has been recording his first song "Guaguanco de Alegria." The song attracted the attention of a music director at the A&E Network, who subsequently produced a video to accompany it. Since its release in the summer of 2022, the song has gained more than 100,000 followers. "I've been passionate about Latin music since I was a child listening to the music of Xavier Cugat on my parents' Wurlitzer jukebox," he says. "From then on, I always dreamed of going to Cuba to study the music further, and as such, the music and culture have become part of my soul."

