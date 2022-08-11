Milan Laser Hair Removal Unveils Updated National Headquarters

One of several significant milestones the laser hair removal giant has reached this year.

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milan Laser Hair Removal, the nation's largest laser hair removal provider, recently unveiled its expanded and remodeled corporate headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska. As previously announced, June 15, 2022, marked the company's 10th anniversary. Milan Laser traces its roots to Papillion, Nebraska, a suburb of Omaha, where physicians Shikhar Saxena, MD, and Abe Schumacher, MD, opened the first clinic.

Milan Laser HQ Core Values Wall (PRNewswire)

Milan Laser Hair Removal Unveils National Headquarters

"We are excited to grow our presence in Omaha as we continue to expand our footprint across the U.S.," said Liz Allison, President of Milan Laser Hair Removal. "With more than 200 locations nationwide, we are growing fast but remain true to our Midwestern roots. We plan to continue leveraging the diverse talent pool here in Omaha and bring more jobs to the community."

Along with the new 45,000-sq. ft headquarters at 17645 Wright Street, Milan Laser also has a warehouse distribution center and a call center in the Omaha Metro area to accommodate the company's rapid growth. Milan Laser currently has 442 corporate employees in Omaha and another 1,000+ employees across the country.

"We owe our success over the last decade to our commitment to standing out from the competition," said Dr. Shikhar Saxena, co-founder and CEO of Milan Laser Hair Removal. "We have 214 (and counting) locations in 27 states because we guarantee our clients' results for life at one affordable price."

In addition, Milan Laser has always been a medically focused company. Its team of medical experts utilizes ongoing medical research to evolve and refine its proprietary treatment protocol to ensure all providers offer the safest, most effective treatments in the industry for all skin tones. Additionally, all treatments are performed by highly trained medical professionals who are overseen by physicians.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished over the last decade, and I want to thank everyone who's been with us along the way," said Dr. Saxena. "Laser hair removal is life-changing for many, and I'm very excited about Milan Laser's future."

About Milan Laser Hair Removal

Founded in 2012 by two board-certified medical doctors in Omaha, Nebraska, Milan Laser Hair Removal is the nation's largest laser hair removal provider. With more than 210 locations in 27 states and over 1,500 employees nationally, they are a premier employer as well. Laser hair removal is all they do, performing over 50,000 treatments each month. Milan Laser provides life-long results for all genders and skin tones in a safe, judgment-free environment, and all of their treatments are performed by highly trained medical professionals. For more information, visit www.milanlaser.com .

Milan Laser HQ Lobby (PRNewswire)

Milan Laser HQ Fuel Innovation (PRNewswire)

Milan Laser Hair Removal (PRNewsfoto/Milan Laser Hair Removal) (PRNewswire)

