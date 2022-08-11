Duluth Trading Company to Open New Fulfillment Center in Georgia

Workwear retailer to open new fulfillment facility in 2023

MOUNT HOREB, Wis., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that Duluth Trading Company, a casualwear, workwear and accessory retailer for men and women, will build a new distribution and fulfillment facility in Adairsville. The new facility will create over 300 new jobs and represents an investment of $53 million in Bartow County.

"We are excited to welcome an iconic brand in Duluth Trading Company to the Peach State," said Governor Brian Kemp. "We are confident this new facility will begin a prosperous relationship with the people of Bartow County as Duluth expands to meet the distribution needs of our modern economy. Georgia's prime location and robust infrastructure allow companies to distribute products to 80 percent of the U.S. market in less than two days of drive time or two hours by plane."

Duluth Trading, home of best-selling Fire Hose Pants®, No-Yank® Tanks and Buck Naked™ Underwear, is based in Wisconsin and prides itself as a problem-solution workwear destination. Known for its humorous marketing and best-in-class customer service, Duluth Trading offers its products to brand fans and new customers alike exclusively on their website or in their 65 retail stores, including one in Kennesaw, GA.

"We are thrilled to open Duluth Trading's first-ever automated fulfillment center in Adairsville, Georgia," said Sam Sato, President and CEO, Duluth Trading. "With an expanded fulfillment network and state-of-the-art robotics, this new facility positions us to better serve our customers nationwide while adding hundreds of new jobs to the Bartow County community."

The new facility will be located at the Ashley Capital building at 400 International Parkway in Adairsville. In partnership with Bastian Solutions, Duluth Trading's premiere integration partner, the facility will be a first-of-its-kind automated distribution and fulfillment center for the retailer. It serves as a major investment against Duluth Trading's Big Dam Blueprint, the retailer's plan focused on digital growth and expansion, to better serve customers and its nationwide footprint of brick-and-mortar stores.

"Bastian Solutions was thrilled to partner with Duluth Trading to design and bring to life their newest distribution and fulfillment facility. Flexible enough to support their strategic business and growth plans for the next decade, the facility design maintains Duluth Trading's famous customer service. This omnichannel facility supports a seamless experience across Duluth Trading's retail, wholesale and ecommerce channels in the region. Leveraging the AutoStore Red Line, the facility is capable of processing and shipping an impressive 160,000 units per day," said Marvin Logan, Senior Vice President of Solutions Delivery at Bastian Solutions.

Duluth Trading will be hiring for a variety of positions, including full-time, part-time and seasonal fulfillment center warehouse associates. Interested individuals should apply www.duluthtrading.com/careers.

About Duluth Trading Company

Based in Mount Horeb, Wisconsin, Duluth Trading Co. and its growing portfolio of brands – Duluth, AKHG™ and Best Made® – cater to the lifestyle of the modern, self-reliant American. Duluth Trading's family of brands offer high-quality, solution-based apparel, accessories and gear for men and women to help them take on life with their own two hands. Duluth Trading honors its roots by creating the hardest-working products, backed by the "Superior Standard," and commits to providing outstanding customer service under the "No Bull Guarantee." To learn more, visit www.duluthtrading.com or one of the 65 Duluth Trading store locations nationwide.

About Bastian Solutions

Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, is a trusted supply chain integration partner committed to providing clients a competitive advantage by designing and delivering world-class distribution and production solutions. By combining data-driven designs, scalable material handling systems, and innovative software, the company helps clients across a broad spectrum of markets become leaders in their industries. For more information, visit bastiansolutions.com.

