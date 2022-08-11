Anduin Appoints Technologist Bill Murphy as a Strategic Advisor

More than 300 funds have raised over $29 billion in capital through Anduin; Former Blackstone CTO to help guide Anduin through its next phase of growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anduin , the private market transaction innovator, announced the appointment of Bill Murphy, Managing Partner at Cresting Wave and former CTO of Blackstone, as a strategic advisor. Murphy joins current Anduin advisors Lauren Iaslovits, co-founder of Investran, and Jeff Gelfand, retired CFO of Centerbridge and Silverpoint. In his role, Murphy will provide guidance on Anduin's product and market strategy as the company aims to become the singular platform for fund managers and their LPs to interface with one another.

"Tapping into the expertise of a veteran financial technology leader who understands how Anduin can unlock growth in the private markets will be invaluable as we continue to expand," said Eliot Hodges, CEO of Anduin. "With decades of strategy and technology leadership, Bill is the perfect addition as we rapidly scale the company and fulfill our mission of delivering an enhanced onboarding experience for fund managers and investors."

With over 25 years in technology and beyond, Murphy has been the CTO at Blackstone and founding CTO of Capital IQ. Combining his entrepreneurial experience, knowledge of technology leadership from product design, development, infrastructure, and support, along with his deep industry knowledge, Murphy brings a unique perspective that he'll use to advise Anduin and help move the private markets forward.

"Anduin has the key elements of a market leader: visionary leadership, world-class team, and best-in-class technology," said Murphy. "Anduin is bringing digital transformation to the workflow of the private markets, improving efficiency and transparency for investors. I am excited to help Anduin revolutionize the way fund managers and investors transact."

By 2026, the private market is estimated to reach a combined value of $23 trillion. Anduin is increasing access to this space by digitizing the outdated, manual funding processes and instead providing investors with a seamless onboarding experience they want to repeat. Anduin's customers are already benefiting as our platform has connected over 15,000 investors with more than 300 funds, helping raise over $29 billion in capital globally.

About Anduin

Anduin is revolutionizing the investor onboarding experience in the alternative and private markets. Whether engaging your LPs with our marketing-focused data rooms or providing a secure and collaborative environment to navigate the complex subscription process, connecting LPs and GPs efficiently is our obsession.

Our ecosystem has connected over 15,000 investors with over 300 funds, helping raise over $29 billion in capital globally. To learn more, visit www.anduintransact.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Anduin