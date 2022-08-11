All-new STARZPLAY Sports to disrupt live sports streaming in MENA

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports entertainment in MENA is set for a transformational change with STARZPLAY , region's leading SVOD platform, announcing the launch of STARZPLAY Sports, an all-new service dedicated to millions of sports lovers.

Unveiling on August 12, STARZPLAY Sports seeks to disrupt the sporting entertainment scene by bringing best live sport events under one platform. Integrating existing sports channels with new sports events, STARZPLAY Sports will push the boundaries of sports event streaming, giving viewers an unprecedented experience.

Subscribers of STARZPLAY Sports are in for surprises including the latest addition-Italian League Serie A, enabling football fans across the region to watch all 380 matches live with Arabic and English commentary exclusively. Italian League will be streamed on the newly launched channels AD Sports Premium 1 and AD Sports Premium 2 exclusively on STARZPLAY.

All year round, STARZPLAY Sports will bring premium international and regional tournaments-Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana, the Dutch Eredivisie.

STARZPLAY Sports will be home of Indian home series and the Pakistan Super League, Frank Warren boxing, EuroLeague and EuroCup basketball competitions, PGA Tour, and many more leagues.

STARZPLAY Sports will bring global sporting events through live on-demand events and bespoke live channels bringing subscribers uninterrupted live coverage in all 19 countries the platform operates in. All live events will become immediately available to watch on demand once the event has ended, allowing users who miss out on the live action to watch whenever and wherever they want.

Danny Bates, Chief Commercial Officer, STARZPLAY, said: "As the pioneer of SVOD in the region and since launching our first sports channel in 2021, building an exclusive portfolio of sports in the OTT space has been our strategic priority. Now, we are challenging the status quo of sports streaming with STARZPLAY Sports, a platform like no other that will provide sports lovers more reasons to cheer. We are dedicated to ensuring the best sports entertainment is readily accessible to our subscribers. We leverage cutting-edge technology to bring users a seamless, high-quality experience and best industry low latency live streaming possible."

STARZPLAY is building the sports content category into one of its core products, offering sports entertainment to its 2.1 million subscribers. STARZPLAY Sports package will complement the platform's existing entertainment offering.

STARZPLAY's sports and entertainment content can be enjoyed through starzplay.com and the STARZPLAY mobile apps.

