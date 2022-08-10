Veriff Unveils Elevated Brand Identity, Reflecting Company's Continued Evolution & Growth

New logo and branding amplify Veriff's commitment to rebuilding trust in the digital world

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veriff , an industry leader in online identity verification, today announced a new brand identity, reflecting the company's next level of growth within the ever-evolving security and identity fraud landscape. Veriff's brand upgrade includes a new and refined logo, color palette, patterns, aligned illustration system and a new improved website that better communicates the company's global impact and presence.

Founded in 2015, Veriff's mission to rebuild trust online began when its CEO and co-founder Kaarel Kotkas experienced firsthand how easy it was to bypass online security checks. Committed to helping businesses of all sizes quickly, and accurately verify their customer's identity and fight fraud online, Veriff has since grown to a 550-person company that serves a global client base.

"The acceleration of digital transformation in businesses has created an urgency for additional measures for safety and trust for those interacting in online spaces," said Kotkas. "As we enter this next evolution of Veriff, we want our brand to reflect the differentiated experience we strive to provide businesses to keep their users safe online. Trust is the currency of the digital age and everyone deserves real safety, protection and transparency online."

Veriff's brand upgrade comes on the heels of several monumental corporate and product announcements. In addition to raising $100M in Series C financing this year, becoming Estonia's ninth-ever unicorn, Veriff rounded out its executive leadership bench with the recent appointment of Caroline Mogford as CMO. In addition, Veriff released a newly enhanced version of its Biometric Authentication solution. With this new tool, businesses can use artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technology to accelerate their user authentication process, utilizing facial biometrics to identify the user and activate their re-authentication preferences quickly. Together with these new updates, Veriff's refreshed brand identity reinforces its continued dedication to rebuilding trust in the digital age.

To learn more about Veriff and its brand enhancement, please visit www.veriff.com .

About Veriff

Veriff is an industry leader in online identity verification, helping businesses to build trust with their customers. Veriff's intelligent decision engine analyzes thousands of technological and behavioral variables in seconds, matching people to more than 10,200 government-issued IDs from over 190 countries. Founded in 2015, Veriff serves a global portfolio of organizations across financial services, crypto, gaming and mobility sectors. Veriff's latest $100 million C-round investment brings its total funding to $200 million and its valuation to $1.5 billion. The investors include Tiger Capital, Alkeon, IVP, Accel, Mosaic Ventures, Y Combinator, and others. With offices in the U.S., UK, Spain and Estonia, Veriff employs over 550 people from 60 different nationalities who are dedicated to helping businesses to build a more secure world. To learn more, visit www.veriff.com .

