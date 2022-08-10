Hispanic Public Relations Association Announces 2022 National ¡BRAVO! Award Finalists

Annual program recognizes the best corporate, agency, non-profit public relations and

MIAMI, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) announced today the finalists for the 2022 HPRA ¡BRAVO! Awards , the industry's highest accolade in multicultural communications, recognizing the best public relations teams and campaigns in the United States. Winners will be announced during the fundraising gala emceed by Despierta América Correspondent Astrid Rivera and Fox News Channel National Correspondent Bryan Llenas on Thursday, September 29, at the Fairmont Hotel in Austin, Texas.

"With an increasing demand for Hispanic multicultural communications among brands and organizations, we are excited to see the caliber of work and level of creativity produced in the industry," said HPRA National President Sonia V. Diaz. "We look forward to celebrating the campaigns and the teams behind this amazing work."

The short list of agencies and brands for the 2022 HPRA ¡BRAVO! Awards will compete

across 17 categories. They include:

BODEN Agency for McDonald's HACER® National Scholarship

BODEN Agency for PepsiCo Juntos Crecemos

Chemistry Cultura for NFL "Por La Cultura"

CCOMM Group, Inc. for Clean & Clear® Aloe Vera Collection

d expósito & Partners for Nielsen Diverse Intelligence Series

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises for Planifica Tu Vacuna

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises for Celebrando el Mes del Orgullo

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises for Come with Us/Juntos Imparables

Plus Three for Latino Inaugural 2021

Plus Three for Hispanic Veterans Leadership Alliance Advocates

Sensis Agency for UnidosUS " Esperanza Hope for All"

Talento Unlimited for Miami Downtown Development Authority

The MRKT for Disney's Encanto

ThirtySixFive for Houston Ballet Foundation

In addition to recognizing the industry's best multicultural campaigns, HPRA recognizes exceptional leaders who have made significant contributions to the advancement of Hispanic Americans in public relations and journalism. This year, the HPRA ¡BRAVO! Awards will honor Emmy-winning journalist and author Maria Elena Salinas; Charter Communications Vice President of Multicultural Marketing Marisol Martinez; University of Florida Professional in Residence Patrick Ford, and Edelman Global Chief DEI Officer Trisch Smith.

Aflac returns for the second year as the presenting sponsor of HPRA's signature scholarship fundraising gala. Additional sponsors of this year's gala include gold sponsor Moët Hennessy USA, bronze sponsors Edelman and Plus Three, and supporting sponsors APC Collective, Latino Media Network, New Balance, Rojas Communications, Weber Shandwick and Zaid Communications, among others.

For more information about HPRA and the ¡BRAVO! Awards program, visit:

https://bravo.hprausa.org/ .

To purchase tickets, visit https://bravo.hprausa.org/register/

To sponsor and support HPRA National ¡BRAVO! Awards, see sponsorship opportunities here

or please contact the HPRA National Office at info@hprausa.org .

