Veteran finance executive Morris Goodwin named Forge North Managing Director at GREATER MSP

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GREATER MSP announced today that Morris Goodwin will join the region's economic development partnership as Forge North Managing Director and Enterprise Financial Advisor. Goodwin will be the first Managing Director of Forge North, a coalition of more than 150 partners accelerating startup growth & innovation across the Greater Minneapolis-Saint Paul region.

Greater MSP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Greater MSP) (PRNewswire)

Goodwin's first day at GREATER MSP will be August 22.

As Forge North Managing Director, Goodwin will be responsible for leading the growing coalition of entrepreneurs, investors, business executives, entrepreneurial support organizations, and others who are collaborating to increase startup capital, advance racial equity, and drive partnerships between startups and large enterprises. Goodwin will work with the Forge North executive Leadership Council and other GREATER MSP leaders to drive inclusive growth across the entire region.

"Morris brings decades of executive leadership and investment experience to Forge North and to the entire GREATER MSP Partnership," said GREATER MSP President and CEO Peter Frosch. "Morris will accelerate the already strong momentum in Forge North and have a significant impact on growing our region's start-up and innovation ecosystem."

Goodwin will be a member of the senior leadership team at GREATER MSP, and as Enterprise Financial Advisor, will provide expertise and support to the organization's finances.

"This new role at GREATER MSP is the perfect opportunity," said Goodwin. "I will be able to help increase the flow of investment capital and financial acumen to the startup ecosystem, especially to entrepreneurs, established companies and non-profits led by communities of color."

Goodwin is a well-known leader across the Greater MSP region with extensive financial and community leadership experience. He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of American Public Media Group (APMG), the parent organization to Minnesota Public Radio and American Public Media, the nation's second-largest producer of public radio programs.

"Morris Goodwin's leadership has provided Minnesota Public Radio and the entire American Public Media Group both growth and greater financial strength during his eight-year tenure," said Jean Taylor, CEO of American Public Media Group. "He is passionate about strengthening communities and ensuring all voices are heard in public media. I am delighted for our community that his devotion to serving people and his financial prowess will be aimed at creating more equity through his work at GREATER MSP."

Prior to APMG, Goodwin served as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer at the Amherst H. Wilder Foundation. Previously, Morris served as president and executive principal of The Hogan Group a private investment banking firm; executive vice president and chief financial officer of Vivius Inc., senior vice president and treasurer at Deluxe Corporation; vice president and corporate treasurer of American Express Financial Advisors, and has held various other positions in commercial and investment banking – including leadership positions at JP Morgan Chase and Morgan Stanley and startup initiatives in healthcare and financial services. Goodwin earned his MBA from Stanford University and bachelor's degree from Williams College.

Goodwin is an active community leader, serving on the Board of Directors of HealthPartners, Bigelow Foundation, Twin Cities R!SE, Episcopal Church of Minnesota, and the Minnesota State Board of Investments Advisory Council. He has served on several other boards including the Minneapolis Foundation, Minnesota Public Radio, Charities Review Council, and Metropolitan Economic Development Association (MEDA). Goodwin is also an ordained deacon in the Episcopal Church of Minnesota. Goodwin was born and raised in south Minneapolis and currently lives in Minneapolis with his wife Donna.

"Forge North is about connecting all the dots across our entrepreneurial ecosystem, and Morris brings tremendous leadership skills and experience to help our coalition do just that," said Forge North co-chair and GREATER MSP board member Michael Jones, Senior Executive Vice President for Huntington Bank. "I'm excited to work with Morris and others to build more partnerships between large enterprises and startup firms in Minnesota that will drive innovation and inclusive growth."

Goodwin will partner with leaders of startups, venture capital firms, accelerators, university and government programs, foundations, and others leading current and future coalition projects such as the MSP Equity Fund, Angel Activation Campaign, Forge North Enterprise Playbook, and others.

"I am thrilled to see Morris bring his deep expertise in capital markets and investing to Forge North," said Forge North co-chair Mary Grove, Managing Partner at Bread & Butter Ventures. "He will help catalyze more early-stage funding opportunities across our region."

About the GREATER MSP Partnership

GREATER MSP is the economic development partnership for the 15-county Minneapolis Saint Paul region. Over 300 leading businesses, universities, cities, counties, philanthropies, and others are working together to accelerate the competitiveness of the regional economy and drive inclusive economic growth by creating jobs, expanding our labor force, and increasing investment. For more information go to greatermsp.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GREATER MSP