TriNet HR Experts to discuss the latest on fast-changing state laws

and benefit offerings that provide choice and protect privacy

DUBLIN, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Navigating SMB Employee Benefits in a Post-Dobbs World (PRNewswire)

WHAT: TriNet Webinar: Navigating SMB Employee Benefits in a Post-Dobbs World





This webinar will address continued concerns of small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Dobbs decision.

• Hear the latest on fast-changing state laws and complexities

• Learn about offerings for employees that provide choice and protect privacy



WHO: Samantha Wellington, Executive Vice President, Business Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, TriNet





Alex Warren, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience, TriNet



WHEN: Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 10 a.m. PT/ 1 p.m. ET



WHERE: Register here to join the webinar.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter .

Investors: Media: Alex Bauer Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross TriNet TriNet Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com

Josh.Gross@TriNet.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.