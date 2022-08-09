Tony Stewart, Leah Pruett and Tony Stewart Racing Team Up with Orange Comet to Kick Start the Next Generation of Fan Experiences Through NFTs in Exclusive Partnership

Blending legacy and innovation, these iconic names in racing are introducing the industry to the future of storytelling and fan engagement – offering real-world utility and one lucky person a chance to win an authentic stock car from Stewart's collection

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orange Comet , Inc., a premium NFT creative media and Web3 experience company, today announced an exclusive partnership with American motorsports legends Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett, alongside Tony Stewart Racing. As the first of its kind in its industry, this partnership is poised to create an all new fan experience, elevate fan engagement, and create a new means of storytelling through an emerging technology platform. With various collections set to drop throughout the year, these NFTs will tell the story of Tony Stewart, Leah Pruett and Tony Stewart Racing in a never before seen way.

"We're always looking for new and innovative ways to highlight motorsports and bring unique, one-of-a-kind experiences to our fans, and this partnership with Orange Comet is doing just that," said Stewart, the only driver to win championships in NASCAR, INDYCAR and USAC. "We live in a world where the digital experience is enhancing the live experience, and this collection we've created for the racing community blends these two worlds in a way we've never seen before."

The partnership will officially kick off on Aug. 23 with a limited-edition drop on TonyStewartNFTs.com and OpenSea focusing on Stewart's historic motorsports career. Comprised of a variety of signature animations and PFPs, the collection will honor Stewart's legacy by featuring various cars he has raced over the years, while driving home his sense for innovation. In celebrating his days on dirt tracks to open-wheel racing to his remarkable career in NASCAR, this collection reinvents how fans will collect the traditional 1:18 diecast car as well as bring multiple motorsports series into the world of web3 for the first time ever. The gem of the collection features the opportunity for a fan to own a racecar from Stewart-Haas Racing, the NASCAR team Stewart co-owns with industrialist Gene Haas. Additional unique, real-world utility will be included in the collection such as autographed hats, an autographed firesuit, and a chance to win a virtual hangout with Stewart.

"We're thrilled to be working with Tony, Leah and Tony Stewart Racing to truly change the way fans across the globe experience motorsports," said Dave Broome, CEO and Co-founder of Orange Comet. "The deeply detailed collections we've created are a conduit to engage with these legends through an all new medium, while also offering the chance to own a piece of history."

The first collection drop, minted on Ethereum, will be broken down into two categories. The first - The Champion Series - will feature six signature animations spotlighting various cars, with 30 total NFTs available for purchase - each accompanied by an autographed firesuit. Additionally, if the series sells out, it will unlock the opportunity for one of the Champion Series NFT owners to receive a racecar from Stewart-Haas Racing.

The second category - The Legacy Series - will feature 500 total NFTs, all one-of-ones that will highlight select cars Stewart has driven, plus new car paint schemes inspired by his legendary career. There will also be a one-in-five chance to win a 30-minute virtual hangout with Stewart. For those who purchase more than one NFT, an autographed hat by Stewart will also be gifted.

"This is an entirely new way for us to engage with our fans and the racing community as a whole," Stewart said. "It's story telling on a new and emerging platform. We knew we could create some championship-caliber collections for the fans that are both collectible and have some awesome experiences attached to them."

Orange Comet is a premium content creation company focused on producing high quality and disruptive NFT digital collectibles and Web3 experiences. The Company's team brings together some of the world's leading and award-winning media creators, producers, and artists to partner with the biggest brands, IP and talent across music, sports, arts and entertainment. By blending super-creative content and game-changing technology, our mission is to create groundbreaking NFT experiences for the passionate fan bases of our clients, simultaneously unlocking new levels of interest, engagement and revenue. Co-founded by Hollywood veteran producer, Dave Broome, NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner and Grammy award-winning music icons Gloria and Emilio Estefan, Orange Comet is powered by a passionate group of people that believe the future of all entertainment and media is on the verge of major disruptive change through a variety of blockchain experiences. Dedicated to blockchain sustainability, Orange Comet runs on green servers and builds a carbon-negative solution in the NFT space, including partnering with eco-conscious blockchains. Our collective diversity in background, expertise and industries, works to help our clients shape their businesses for the emerging Metaverse of opportunities that awaits. For more information, visit us at OrangeComet.com , as well as on Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram .

