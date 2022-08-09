STRIDE TECH MEDICAL, INC. ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF JACK YORK AND CHRIS KRAUSE TO ADVISORY BOARD

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stride Tech Medical, Inc., https://www.stridetechmedical.com/ (StrideTech) announces the addition of Jack York and Chris Krause to its Advisory Board.

"...StrideTech Go provide(s) data driven evidence to users, their families, caregivers and insurers is revolutionary..."

Stride Tech Medical, Inc. has added Jack York, Co-Founder of iN2L and Christopher Krause, OT/L , Director of Business Development at MedCOR Professionals, Inc. to its Advisory Board. York and Krause join existing Advisors, Dr. Param Singh, Dr. Nathan Estrada, Dr. Jacob Segil, Mr. Larry Blankenship and Ms. Carrie Coumbs in guiding management through the development of the company and its initial product, StrideTech Go.

George Douaire, President & CEO of StrideTech Medical said "The addition of Jack and Chris to our Advisory Board make an already impressive collection of talent and experience even stronger." "Jack is a respected innovator and sought-after speaker in the use of technology for older adults to enhance their quality of life." "Chris," Douaire continued, "has been directly involved in the enhancement of mobility as an Occupational Therapist and operations leader in the DME field and as a clinical educator over an impressive career".

York said "StrideTech has developed a product which will have an immediate impact on the ability of walker users to live their lives safely and with confidence. Decreasing falls is a huge accomplishment and StrideTech is about to change the way walker users live their lives." "I'm delighted to join such an impressive group of Advisors," York continued.

"The Remote Therapeutic Monitoring capabilities of StrideTech Go are impressive" said Krause, "It will open the door for providers and users to seek reimbursement from Medicare. The ability of StrideTech Go to provide data driven evidence of outcomes to users, their families, caregivers and insurers is revolutionary."

About Stride Tech Medical, Inc. (https://www.stridetechmedical.com/)

Stride Tech Medical, Inc.'s product, StrideTech GO, is a smart walker attachment which allows any walker to become a smart walker in a matter of minutes. StrideTech GO uses embedded sensors to detect how the walker user is moving - biofeedback helps people optimize their use and collects data to share with doctors, PT/OT, families, and caregivers to help inform treatment and care.

