Global GRAB Technologies Acquires Innovo Security Works LLC, Product Lines

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global GRAB Technologies, www.grabglobal.com a worldwide authority in Perimeter Security and Hostile Vehicle Mitigation products, solutions, and services, announced today it has acquired the product lines of Innovo Security Works LLC, www.innovosecurity.com of Knoxville, Tennessee, a leading manufacturer of security barriers, gates, fences and bollards, to include the assets of Crisp Barriers.

"Global GRAB's product lines acquisition of Innovo Security Works LLC and Crisp Barriers immediately expands upon Global GRAB's industry-leading proprietary products for government and commercial customers worldwide by providing a wide range of proven perimeter security products including drop arm gates and swing arm gates." said Mark Horne, Executive Chairman of Global GRAB Technologies.

"Innovo Security Works and Crisp Barrier products will be fabricated and manufactured at Global GRAB's headquarters" said Brian Cooper, President & COO. Cooper further stated, "Our highly trained Professional Services Team will service, support and install Innovo Security Works and Crisp Barrier products throughout the United States."

Global GRAB's award-winning and "less-than-lethal" Hostile Vehicle Mitigation and Perimeter Security innovations have been proven at hundreds of customers sites representing defense, military, key government agencies, airports, port authorities, petrochemical, data centers, financial institutions, entertainment & sport venues and at other mission critical sites throughout the United States and globally.

Based in Franklin, Tennessee, Global GRAB Technologies was recognized in October of 2019 by The Silicon Review as one of the "Best 50 Companies to Watch." During 2019, Enterprise Security magazine designated Global GRAB as a "TOP Ten Security Physical Security Provider."

Learn more about Global GRAB's end-to-end solutions, turnkey capabilities, and value at www.grabglobal.com/offerings, and the Innovo Security and Crisp Barrier product lines at www.innovosecurity.com/products.

For customer and media inquiries, contact Paul Bazzano, Vice President of Sales & Business Development at pbazzano@grabglobal.com

View original content:

SOURCE Global GRAB Technologies