AIMM Earns First Place in Multiple Categories at NASA's Videographer of the Year Awards

GREENBELT, Md., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advocates in Manpower Management, Inc. (AIMM) was recognized with several first-place awards in NASA's Videographer of the Year Awards for 2022.

NASA announced the winners for Video Production and Video Documentation in July, including top spots for AIMM employees Sophia Roberts, Mike Menzel, David Ladd and Rob Andreoli for their videography work with the Goddard Space Center.

"The work we do with NASA Goddard is gratifying and our team works hard to provide educational and science documentaries," Jeffrey Elliott, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Digital Technologies, said." Receiving these awards is a testament to the skill and dedication of our employees here at AIMM."

The Video Production category awarded three top awards to AIMM employees. Sophia Roberts won first place for her production of "Why Does Webb Use Walt Lenses?" Fellow AIMM employees Mike Menzel and Roberts earned third place for the "How Does Helium Make Stuff Cold;" Rob Andreoli and David Ladd received an honorable mention for "Meet the Goddard Instrument Field Team."

In NASA's Video Documentation category, AIMM employees received five top awards. Roberts and Menzel took first place in their work on GSFC's "Webb Mirrors Glamour Trailer." Roberts received a second-place award for "Webb Journey to Space." Additionally, Roberts and Menzel received three of the four honorable mentions with their James Webb Telescope videography.

"We are very proud of our associates for having the opportunity to contribute to memorializing the James Webb Space Telescope project. We are impressed by their diligence and creativity." Richard Porter, President of AIMM, said.

Here are NASA's choices for outstanding achievement in videography featuring AIMM employees:

Video Production

1st place: Why Does Webb Use Walt Lenses? (Roberts)

3rd place: How Does Helium Make Stuff Cold (Roberts, Menzel)

Honorable Mention (HM): Meet the Goddard Instrument Field Team (Ladd, Andreoli)

Video Documentation

1st place: Webb Mirror Glamour Trailer (Roberts, Menzel)

2nd Place (tie): Webb Journey to Space (Roberts)

HM: Webb Beauty – The Last Sunshield Deploy on Earth (Roberts, Menzel)

HM: Webb Journey to Space – Episode 1 (Roberts, Menzel)

HM: Webb Journey to Space – Episode 2 (Roberts, Menzel)

AIMM is a multimedia and engineering company located in Palm City, Florida, that provides solutions to address video production and broadcast systems engineering challenges and problems. Creativity Powered by Diversity. http://www.aimmfed.com

