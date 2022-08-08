The Root Brands: Global Growth to 67 Countries

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ROOT is a nutritional supplement company that has a mission to support and enhance overall health, wellness, and greatness globally. Root is founded on the dedication to provide everyone with the knowledge and solutions to tackle some of the biggest health challenges we face today. Root combined the most brilliant minds with a philanthropic purpose to create a unique journey towards health and happiness for everyone worldwide. Root's mission as a health and wellness company is to provide simple, yet effective solutions for getting to the "root" of your health problems. Root is committed to providing alternative approaches that help people feel empowered and capable to take charge of their health.

Belonging to world-renowned organizations, the founder and formulator of Root have developed global, world-class success in the health and wellness industries in over 67 countries.

With over 25 years of experience in health and wellness, Clayton Thomas, founder of Root, has acquired a unique background in integrative therapies and research science, focused on detoxification and supplementation formulations. Now leading as an architect, Clayton continues to inspire the health wellness community through an entirely new method of business with Root.

Formulator of Root, Dr. Christina Rahm, is an internationally known scientific formulator and innovator in health and wellness. Dr. Rahm has gained years of experience in the fields of nanotechnology bioscience engineering, counseling, psychology, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical clinical research and development, and nutrition. Dr. Rahm has channeled her passion as a visionary and her own hardships with health into creating a multitude of provisional patents and proprietary formulations, including BSCG.

Root's inspiration and core values stems from the different needs of humanity apparent in our world today. Founded on four core values: respect, authenticity, integrity, and education, Root's products use patent-pending technologies and trade secret ingredients developed Dr. Christina Rahm. Through extensive third-party testing, they have accumulated a multitude of certifications for many of the ingredients in the proprietary formulations. Root believes in inspiring the community to improve their own lives through authentic, honest solutions, and more in-depth knowledge of natural wellness. As a company, Root has a common goal to act, exceed expectations, and fulfill the promise of equal opportunity for our customers and everyone associated with the brand. Root is helping to a create sustainable, balanced lifestyle globally by harnessing the power of nature, helping you live healthier, happier, and empowered lives.

