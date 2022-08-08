NeoImmuneTech Welcomes New Members to its Scientific Advisory Board

ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (NIT or "NeoImmuneTech"), a clinical-stage T cell-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announces the appointment of new members of its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Keith Watson (Owner & Managing Director, KRW BioReg Solutions, UK), Prof. Richard Kim (University of South Florida College of Medicine, US), Associate Prof. Hyunseok Kang (University of California, San Francisco, US), and Associate Prof. Young Kwang Chae (Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, US) are joining Prof. Ahmed Rafi (Emory University School of Medicine, US) on the SAB.

Dr. Se Hwan Yang, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of NeoImmuneTech said: "We are very pleased to announce the composition of our renewed Scientific Advisory Board, which reflects the company's move into a second exciting phase of its development. NeoImmuneTech is now preparing accelerated approval and entering the later phases of clinical trials of our drug candidate NT-I7. We need solid expertise from clinical experts who work closely in clinical practice and have a strong expertise of regulatory pathways".

The role of the Scientific Advisory Board is to advise NIT on its clinical development plan and registration strategies with the current explored indications of NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) (rhIL-7-hyFc) and to make recommendations on future developments of long-acting human IL-7.

Dr. Keith Watson is a quality and regulatory expert who served as a Senior biological quality assessor at the MHRA, UK as well as being a regular participant and contributor to the biologics working party (BWP) and member of various CHMP scientific guideline drafting groups at the EMA. Through his long career spanning manufacturing, development, regulatory affairs and policy within CMDO, CRO and the Biotech industry including Lonza, Parexel, Abbvie and Celltrion, Dr. Watson has developed a deep knowledge and expertise of the regulatory approval processes, more specifically with the EMA in Europe. Dr. Watson has a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the Imperial College of London (UK).

Dr. Richard Kim is a Service Chief of Medical Gastrointestinal Oncology and Senior Member in the Gastrointestinal Oncology Department at Moffitt Cancer Center (Florida, US). He is a Professor of Oncology at the University of South Florida College of Medicine. Dr. Kim's clinical and research interests focus on gastrointestinal tumors, in particular hepatobiliary and colon cancer. He is a principal investigator in multiple investigator-initiated and pharmaceutical phase 1, 2, 3 trials using immunotherapy and novel targeted agents. He is the principal investigator of the phase 1-2 study NIT-110 that explores the safety and efficacy of NT-I7 in combination with pembrolizumab in multiple solid tumors.

Dr. Hyunseok Kang is Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine at University of California, San Francisco. As a specialist of head and neck cancers, his expertise encompasses conventional chemotherapy, targeted and immunotherapy. In his research, Dr. Kang studies how to improve the efficacy of immune checkpoint inhibitors with combination approaches. He is the principal investigator of the phase 1 study NIT-115 evaluating NT-I7 in head and neck squamous cell carcinomas. Dr. Kang earned his medical degree at Yonsei University College of Medicine in Seoul (Korea).

After graduating from the Seoul National University (Korea) as a medical doctor, Dr. Young Kwang Chae pursued his scholarship at the Johns Hopkins University where he passed an MBA and MPH. He is an Associate Professor at the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine (Illinois, US). His clinical and research interests focus on lung cancer. He has led several research projects in Immuno-oncology.

Dr. Rafi Ahmed, Ph.D., is Professor of Microbiology and Immunology at Emory University School of Medicine, where he is also the director of the Emory Vaccine Center. His work has uncovered the primary role of the PD-1 inhibitory receptor in the promotion of T cell dysfunction during chronic infection which directly led to the successful use of PD-1 checkpoint blockade therapy in cancer patients. He has been a member of Scientific Advisory Board for the last three years, and he will continue to collaborate with NIT.

About NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) (rhIL-7-hyFc)

NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) is the only clinical-stage long-acting human IL-7 and is being developed in oncologic and immunologic indications, where T cell amplification and increased functionality may provide clinical benefit. IL-7 is a fundamental cytokine for naïve and memory T cell development and sustaining immune response to chronic antigens (as in cancer) or foreign antigens (as in infectious diseases). NT-I7 exhibits favorable PK/PD and safety profiles, making it an ideal combination partner. NT-I7 is being studied in multiple clinical trials in solid tumors and as vaccine adjuvant. Studies are being planned for testing in hematologic malignancies, additional solid tumors and other immunology-focused indications.

About NeoImmuneTech, Inc.

NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (NIT) is a clinical-stage T cell-focused biopharmaceutical companydedicated to expanding the horizon of immuno-oncology and enhancing immunity to infectious diseases. NIT is led by the scientific founder and inventor of NT-I7 (efineptakin alfa) and has a strong executive team with rich industry experience. NIT is expanding rapidly in personnel and operations, as well as partnering with industry and academic leaders to investigate NT-I7 as monotherapy and in combination with various immunotherapeutics. For more information, please visit www.neoimmunetech.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The statements contained herein may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to NeoImmuneTech, Inc. (the "Company") that are based on its beliefs and expectations about the future. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions about the future, some of which are beyond the Company's control and are not a guarantee of future performance or developments. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise after the date of these documents. Accordingly, you should not place reliance on any forward-looking information or statements contained herein.

Some of the data contained in these documents were obtained from various external sources, and the Company has not independently verified such data. Accordingly, the Company makes no representations as to the accuracy or completeness of the data, and such data involves risks and uncertainties and is subject to change based on various factors.

