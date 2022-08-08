HEI REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

2Q22 Net Income of $52.5M and Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)1 of $0.48

Utility Performing Well Despite Inflationary Environment

Bank Results Reflect Strong Loan Growth, Expanding Net Interest Margin, Favorable Credit Trends and More Normalized Provision

HONOLULU, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE: HE) (HEI) today reported consolidated net income for common stock for the second quarter of 2022 of $52.5 million and EPS of $0.48 compared to $63.9 million and EPS of $0.58 for the second quarter of 2021. The lower net income was due primarily to the prior year's negative provision for credit losses at American Savings Bank, and the return to a more normalized provision expense due to strong loan growth.

"Our consolidated second quarter results reflect solid performance across our enterprise," said Scott Seu, HEI president and CEO. "The utility continues to execute well under performance-based regulation, and will continue to focus on cost control to moderate the impacts of inflation and high fuel costs on customer bills. We did see higher maintenance expenses due to purposeful acceleration of work on our generating units to reduce downtimes and ensure reliable service to our customers as we completely transition off of coal and one of the largest power plants in the state on September 1. Our bank results reflect good execution from the team and an earnings level that is driven by a more normalized provision in comparison to recent periods. The bank saw strong loan growth during the quarter, and credit quality is trending favorably. Our bank continues to progress its digital transformation, and launched Zelle during the quarter, providing a fast and easy way for customers to send and receive money.

"We know that our communities and customers are feeling financially challenged, and we are continuing to provide options to help manage their utility bills, while our bank continues working to help meet customers' financial needs," said Seu.

1 Unless otherwise indicated, throughout this release earnings per share (EPS) refers to diluted earnings per share.

HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC COMPANY (HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC) EARNINGS2

Hawaiian Electric's net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $44.1 million, compared to $41.9 million in the second quarter of 2021, with the increase primarily driven by the following after-tax items:

$7 million higher Annual Revenue Adjustment revenues;

$1 million related solely to a change in the timing for revenue recognition within the year for Maui County operations that eliminates seasonality in recognizing target revenues and results in recognizing revenues evenly throughout the year, with target revenues recognized on an annual basis remaining unchanged; and

$1 million in higher major project interim recovery revenues related to grid modernization.

These items were partially offset by the following after-tax items:

$5 million in higher operations and maintenance expenses, including $6 million driven by more generating facility overhauls and maintenance performed and $1 million related to higher bad debt expense, partially offset by $2 million in lower expenses compared to last year from (i) last year's write-off due to termination of an agreement relating to a combined heat and power unit and (ii) higher 2021 expenses for environmental reserves;

$1 million higher depreciation expense due to increasing investments to integrate more renewable energy and improve customer reliability and system efficiency; and

$1 million in higher interest expense.

2 Note: Utility amounts indicated as after-tax in this earnings release are based upon adjusting items using a current year composite statutory tax rate of 25.75%.

AMERICAN SAVINGS BANK (ASB) EARNINGS

ASB's second quarter of 2022 net income was $17.5 million, compared to $23.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $30.3 million in second quarter of 2021. The decrease in net income compared to the linked and prior year quarters primarily reflected a return to a more normalized provision due to strong loan growth, following five consecutive quarters of provision releases.

Total earning assets as of June 30, 2022 were $8.7 billion, up 2.6% from December 31, 2021.

Total loans were $5.4 billion as of June 30, 2022, up 4.2% from December 31, 2021, reflecting growth across nearly the entire portfolio and driven by strong growth in commercial real estate loans.

Total deposits were $8.3 billion as of June 30, 2022, an increase of 1.0% from December 31, 2021. For the second quarter of 2022, the average cost of funds was 0.05%, flat versus the linked quarter and down two basis points versus the same quarter last year.

ASB's return on average equity3 for the second quarter of 2022 was 12.2%, compared to 13.7% in the linked quarter and 16.8% in the second quarter of 2021. Return on average assets was 0.76% for the second quarter of 2022, compared to 1.04% in the linked quarter and 1.38% in the same quarter last year.

In the second quarter of 2022, ASB paid dividends of $12.0 million to HEI. ASB had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 7.7% as of June 30, 2022.

3 Bank return on average equity calculated using daily average common equity.

HOLDING AND OTHER COMPANIES

The holding and other companies' net loss was $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. The higher net loss was primarily due to higher interest expense, principally due to higher borrowings, and higher general and administrative expenses, including higher charitable contributions (due to timing), partially offset by increased charitable contribution expense in the second quarter of 2021 related to a settlement agreement associated with an executive transition.

BOARD DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

On August 4, 2022, HEI announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on September 9, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2022 (ex-dividend date is August 17, 2022). This quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.40 per share. Dividends have been paid on an uninterrupted basis since 1901. At the indicated annual dividend rate and based on the closing price per share on August 4, 2022 of $42.51, HEI's dividend yield is 3.3%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)





Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30 (in thousands, except per share amounts)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues















Electric utility

$ 818,873

$ 601,879

$ 1,527,665

$ 1,166,743 Bank

75,324

77,260

150,439

154,391 Other

1,410

1,118

2,571

2,069 Total revenues

895,607

680,257

1,680,675

1,323,203 Expenses















Electric utility

747,719

534,195

1,382,916

1,029,945 Bank

53,401

37,454

98,486

79,289 Other

7,819

6,752

13,329

14,082 Total expenses

808,939

578,401

1,494,731

1,123,316 Operating income (loss)















Electric utility

71,154

67,684

144,749

136,798 Bank

21,923

39,806

51,953

75,102 Other

(6,409)

(5,634)

(10,758)

(12,013) Total operating income

86,668

101,856

185,944

199,887 Retirement defined benefits credit—other than service costs

1,246

1,216

2,489

3,651 Interest expense, net—other than on deposit liabilities and other bank borrowings

(24,965)

(23,317)

(49,314)

(47,053) Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

798

812

1,576

1,559 Allowance for equity funds used during construction

2,470

2,377

4,879

4,568 Gain on sales of investment securities, net and equity-method investment

—

—

8,123

528 Income before income taxes

66,217

82,944

153,697

163,140 Income taxes

13,203

18,599

31,043

33,964 Net income

53,014

64,345

122,654

129,176 Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries

473

473

946

946 Net income for common stock

$ 52,541

$ 63,872

$ 121,708

$ 128,230 Basic earnings per common share

$ 0.48

$ 0.58

$ 1.11

$ 1.17 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 0.48

$ 0.58

$ 1.11

$ 1.17 Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.35

$ 0.34

$ 0.70

$ 0.68 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding

109,432

109,282

109,397

109,252 Weighted-average shares assuming dilution

109,662

109,515

109,714

109,557 Net income (loss) for common stock by segment















Electric utility

$ 44,135

$ 41,901

$ 90,544

$ 85,259 Bank

17,466

30,284

41,336

59,840 Other

(9,060)

(8,313)

(10,172)

(16,869) Net income for common stock

$ 52,541

$ 63,872

$ 121,708

$ 128,230 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to HEI

$ (35,299)

$ 80,344

$ (83,291)

$ 100,686 Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)









10.4

10.5



This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)





Three months ended June 30

Six months ended June 30 ($ in thousands, except per barrel amounts)

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues

$ 818,873

$ 601,879

$ 1,527,665

$ 1,166,743 Expenses















Fuel oil

269,655

139,136

490,941

266,563 Purchased power

218,085

162,465

381,618

304,761 Other operation and maintenance

124,892

118,142

250,149

232,712 Depreciation

58,739

57,381

117,210

114,736 Taxes, other than income taxes

76,348

57,071

142,998

111,173 Total expenses

747,719

534,195

1,382,916

1,029,945 Operating income

71,154

67,684

144,749

136,798 Allowance for equity funds used during construction

2,470

2,377

4,879

4,568 Retirement defined benefits credit—other than service costs

991

1,020

1,981

2,041 Interest expense and other charges, net

(18,800)

(17,995)

(37,126)

(35,978) Allowance for borrowed funds used during construction

798

812

1,576

1,559 Income before income taxes

56,613

53,898

116,059

108,988 Income taxes

11,979

11,498

24,517

22,731 Net income

44,634

42,400

91,542

86,257 Preferred stock dividends of subsidiaries

229

229

458

458 Net income attributable to Hawaiian Electric

44,405

42,171

91,084

85,799 Preferred stock dividends of Hawaiian Electric

270

270

540

540 Net income for common stock

$ 44,135

$ 41,901

$ 90,544

$ 85,259 Comprehensive income attributable to Hawaiian Electric

$ 44,186

$ 41,936

$ 90,646

$ 85,328 OTHER ELECTRIC UTILITY INFORMATION















Kilowatthour sales (millions)















Hawaiian Electric

1,506

1,514

2,954

2,942 Hawaii Electric Light

261

256

515

501 Maui Electric

264

256

519

492



2,031

2,026

3,988

3,935 Average fuel oil cost per barrel

$ 139.51

$ 73.58

$ 120.54

$ 68.59 Return on average common equity (%) (twelve months ended)1









8.2

8.9





1 Simple average.

This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in Hawaiian Electric filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

American Savings Bank, F.S.B. STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (Unaudited)





Three months ended

Six months ended June 30 (in thousands)

June 30, 2022

March 31, 2022

June 30, 2021

2022

2021 Interest and dividend income



















Interest and fees on loans

$ 48,129

$ 46,005

$ 51,026

$ 94,134

$ 100,973 Interest and dividends on investment securities

14,693

13,984

11,040

28,677

19,713 Total interest and dividend income

62,822

59,989

62,066

122,811

120,686 Interest expense



















Interest on deposit liabilities

921

947

1,281

1,868

2,743 Interest on other borrowings

139

5

23

144

50 Total interest expense

1,060

952

1,304

2,012

2,793 Net interest income

61,762

59,037

60,762

120,799

117,893 Provision for credit losses

2,757

(3,263)

(12,207)

(506)

(20,642) Net interest income after provision for credit losses

59,005

62,300

72,969

121,305

138,535 Noninterest income



















Fees from other financial services

4,716

5,587

5,464

10,303

10,537 Fee income on deposit liabilities

4,552

4,691

3,904

9,243

7,767 Fee income on other financial products

2,529

2,718

2,201

5,247

4,643 Bank-owned life insurance

(142)

681

1,624

539

4,185 Mortgage banking income

372

1,077

1,925

1,449

6,225 Gain on sale of real estate

—

1,002

—

1,002

— Gain on sale of investment securities, net

—

—

—

—

528 Other income, net

475

372

76

847

348 Total noninterest income

12,502

16,128

15,194

28,630

34,233 Noninterest expense



















Compensation and employee benefits

27,666

27,215

27,670

54,881

55,707 Occupancy

5,467

5,952

5,100

11,419

10,069 Data processing

4,484

4,151

4,533

8,635

8,884 Services

2,522

2,439

2,475

4,961

5,337 Equipment

2,402

2,329

2,394

4,731

4,616 Office supplies, printing and postage

1,073

1,060

978

2,133

2,022 Marketing

934

1,018

665

1,952

1,313 FDIC insurance

891

808

788

1,699

1,604 Other expense

3,959

3,241

3,568

7,200

6,122 Total noninterest expense

49,398

48,213

48,171

97,611

95,674 Income before income taxes

22,109

30,215

39,992

52,324

77,094 Income taxes

4,643

6,345

9,708

10,988

17,254 Net income

$ 17,466

$ 23,870

$ 30,284

$ 41,336

$ 59,840 Comprehensive income (loss)

$ (71,369)

$ (98,571)

$ 47,283

$ (169,940)

$ 31,085 OTHER BANK INFORMATION (annualized %, except as of period end)















Return on average assets

0.76

1.04

1.38

0.90

1.39 Return on average equity

12.17

13.70

16.76

13.01

16.40 Return on average tangible common equity

14.20

15.53

18.92

14.95

18.48 Net interest margin

2.85

2.79

2.98

2.82

2.97 Efficiency ratio

66.52

64.14

63.42

65.32

62.89 Net charge-offs to average loans outstanding

0.00

0.01

0.04

0.01

0.11 As of period end



















Nonaccrual loans to loans receivable held for investment

0.40

0.72

1.03







Allowance for credit losses to loans outstanding

1.28

1.30

1.51







Tangible common equity to tangible assets

4.9

5.8

7.5







Tier-1 leverage ratio

7.7

7.8

8.0







Dividend paid to HEI (via ASB Hawaii, Inc.) ($ in millions)

$ 12.0

$ 15.0

$ 23.0

$ 27.0

$ 28.0



This information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto in HEI filings with the SEC. Results of operations for interim periods are not necessarily indicative of results to be expected for future interim periods or the full year.

