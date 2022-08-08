Hankook Tire Expands Dynapro AT2 Xtreme Range with 43 New Sizes

The Dynapro AT2 Xtreme, has been created with a more aggressive shoulder design, enhanced noise reduction and unrivaled longevity, including warranty up to 70K miles



Dynapro AT2 Xtreme expansion brings line to a total of 75 SKUs available

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leading tire company Hankook Tire is expanding its Dynapro AT2 Xtreme range with an additional 43 sizes, offering further options for drivers seeking both off-road terrains and highway performance. With 75 sizes now available, the Dynapro AT2 Xtreme covers 80 percent of the all-terrain market, including major light truck sizes 275/60R20, 275/65R18, LT275/70R18, as well as popular floating sizes such as 35X12.50R20, 35X12.50R17.

The Dynapro AT2 Xtreme has been reimagined with a more aggressive shoulder design, enhanced noise reduction and an unrivaled longevity. Its aggressive high-depth sidewall blocks and cross-combined shoulder scoops enhance off-road traction and help prevent cuts and abrasions. The Dynapro AT2 Xtreme is also 3-Peak Mountain Snowflake rated, built with multi-directional grooves and sipes, as well as biting block edges that provide added traction in wear and severe snow conditions.

"We aim to be at the forefront of growth in the SUV and Light Truck market, and the Dynapro AT2 Xtreme is a prime example," said JJ Park, Vice President of Marketing, Hankook Tire America Corp. "The Dynapro AT2 Xtreme is our most popular pickup truck tire and by expanding the size range, we are excited to provide customers with a full size lineup."

With a more aggressive design than its predecessor, the Dynapro AT2 Xtreme still provides quiet and comfortable on-road performance with its noise-reducing tie-bars and staged block edges. In addition, the Dynapro AT2 Xtreme provides an unrivaled mileage warranty up to 70K miles.

About Hankook Tire America Corp.

Hankook Tire America Corp. is a growing leader in the U.S. tire market, leveraging investments in technology, manufacturing and marketing to deliver high-quality, reliable products that are safer for consumers and the environment. Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Hankook Tire America Corp. markets and distributes a complete line of high-performance and ultra-high-performance passenger tires, light truck and SUV tires as well as medium truck and bus tires in the United States. Hankook Tire America Corp. is a subsidiary of Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd., a Forbes Global 2000 company headquartered in Seoul, Korea.

