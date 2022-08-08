Genie Energy Announces Second Quarter Results

Reports record second-quarter gross profit, net income and Adjusted EBITDA1
NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Energy, Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a leading retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider, today announced results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.
"The drivers of our record first quarter results carried over into the second quarter, leading to very strong profitability metrics despite the second quarter's traditional weakness in the US," said Michael Stein, chief executive officer. "Overall, given the continued market uncertainty, we employed a conservative customer acquisition and retention strategy in our US and international retail operations, allowing us to deliver strong profitability. Our international results were impacted by a mark-to-market increase in the value of our hedge book. Finally, we complemented our strong operational performance by returning $8.8 million in capital to shareholders via repurchases of common and preferred stock and payments of our regular quarterly common and preferred stock dividends."
Second Quarter 2022 Highlights (versus 2Q21 unless otherwise noted)
- Revenue decreased 1.8% to $75.0 million;
- Gross profit increased 218.2% to $67.5 million, and gross margin increased to 89.9% from 27.8%, due in large part to gains related to the international forward hedge book;
- Income from operations increased to $48.5 million from 4.5 million;
- Adjusted EBITDA1 increased to $49.1 million from $5.5 million;
- GRE generated income from operations and Adjusted EBITDA of $14.4 million and $14.7 million, compared to $5.5 million and $5.8 million, respectively;
- Net income attributable to GNE common stockholders increased to $33.9 million, and diluted income per share (EPS) increased to $1.30, compared to a $5.0 million and $0.19, respectively;
- Declared a $0.075 quarterly dividend for class A and B common stockholders;
- Repurchased 639,000 shares of Class B common stock and redeemed $2 million of preferred stock.
Select Financial Metrics: 2022 versus 2021 as of 6/30/22*
(in $M except for EPS)
2Q22
2Q21
Change
YTD 2022
YTD 2021
Change
Total Revenue
$75.0
$76.4
(1.8 %)
$173.6
$183.9
(5.6 %)
Genie Retail - US (GRE)
$63.2
$67.0
(5.7 %)
$147.0
$157.6
(6.7 %)
Electricity
$53.1
$61.9
(14.3 %)
$112.4
$135.3
(16.9 %)
Natural Gas
$10.1
$5.1
98.7 %
$34.6
$22.4
54.7 %
Genie Retail - International (GREI)**
$8.1
$7.1
14.6 %
$20.7
$21.4
(3.3 %)
Electricity
$7.8
$6.8
14.5 %
$20.2
$21.0
(4.0 %)
Other
$0.3
$0.3
16.8 %
$0.5
$0.4
35.1 %
Genie Renewables
$3.8
$2.3
61.2 %
$5.8
$4.8
20.5 %
Gross Margin
89.9 %
27.8 %
6,217bps
65.1 %
18.4 %
4,670bps
Genie Retail - US (GRE)
45.9 %
27.4 %
1,857bps
51.4 %
21.1 %
3,029bps
Genie Retail - International (GREI)
465.7 %
27.9 %
4,3780bps
174.4 %
-6.8 %
18,128bps
Genie Renewables
21.6 %
39.4 %
(1,774)bps
23.0 %
42.2 %
(1,918)bps
Income (Loss) from Operations
$48.5
$4.5
968.7 %
$72.9
($0.9)
nm
Operating Margin
64.6 %
5.9 %
5867bps
42.0 %
-0.5 %
4251bps
Net Loss Attributable to
—
($3.2)
nm
—
($4.3)
nm
Net Income Attributable to
$33.9
$5.0
577.5 %
$51.4
$2.6
1845.2 %
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$1.30
$0.19
584.2 %
$1.97
$0.10
1870.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA1
$49.1
$5.5
798.2 %
$74.8
$1.1
6823.9 %
Cash Flow from (used in)
$9.2
$3.7
149.2 %
$27.6
($2.0)
NM
nm = not measurable/meaningful
*Numbers may not add due to rounding
** Orbit UK has been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results
Select Business Metrics: 2022 versus 2021 (as of quarters ended on June 30)**
Units in 1000s
2Q22
2Q21
Change
Retail Performance Metrics:
Retail Customer Equivalents (RCE)
303
384
(21.3 %)
Genie Retail - US (GRE)
262
330
(20.4 %)
Electricity
185
272
(31.7 %)
Natural Gas
77
58
32.2 %
Genie Retail - International (GREI)
40
55
(26.7 %)
Electricity
40
55
(26.7 %)
Natural Gas
---
---
nm
Meters in 1000s units
342
434
(21.4 %)
Genie Retail - US (GRE)
280
361
(22.4 %)
Electricity
203
292
(30.3 %)
Natural Gas
77
69
10.8 %
Genie Retail - International (GREI)
62
74
(16.2 %)
Electricity
62
74
(16.2 %)
Natural Gas
---
---
nm
GRE Average Monthly Churn - Meters
Gross Sales
34
35
(2.8 %)
Churn
4.4 %
3.8 %
66bps
** Orbit UK has been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results
1 Adjusted EBITDA for all periods presented is a non-GAAP measure intended to provide useful information that supplements the core operating results in accordance with GAAP of Genie Energy or the relevant segment. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure at the end of this release for an explanation of Adjusted EBITDA, as well as reconciliations to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.
Segment Highlights
GRE
GRE delivered record second quarter levels of gross profit, income from operations and Adjusted EBITDA highlighted by strong margins in its retail book. Electric per meter consumption declined moderately versus the year-ago quarter but remained solidly above pre-COVID levels. As in prior quarters, GRE moderated its customer acquisition efforts to maximize the value of its portfolio given the ongoing market volatility.
Sequentially, RCEs increased slightly to 263,000 while meters served decreased by 6,000 to 280,000 as of June 30, 2022. Average monthly churn increased to 4.4% from 3.8% in the year ago quarter and decreased from 4.5% in the first quarter of 2022.
GRE will continue to monitor the retail energy markets for customer acquisition opportunities. As volatility either moderates or becomes more palatable to customers, GRE expects to recalibrate its customer acquisition and retention programs to generate growth in the customer book.
GREI
Energy price volatility in Europe resulted in mark-to-market gains in our forward hedge book of $35.8 million. After the quarter close, GREI took initial steps to optimize its forward position. The company has sold its Swedish book of approximately 6,000 meters and is evaluating additional actions for the remaining customers.
Genie Renewables
Genie continued building solar projects for large commercial customers and is on track to continue recognizing additional revenue from its current backlog of projects. The company made strides in the community solar and utility scale solar space as well, and expects to share more about these verticals in Q3. Q2 revenue strength came from the segment's CityCom Solar business which markets community solar energy solutions.
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights
On June 30, 2022, Genie Energy reported $239.2 million in total assets, including $67.2 million in cash, restricted cash and marketable equity securities. Liabilities totaled $86.0 million, and working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $125.8 million. Non-current liabilities were $10.7 million.
During the quarter ended June 30, 2022, net cash provided by operating activities was $9.2 million compared to $4.1 million a year ago.
Strategic Update and Commentary on the Balance of 2022
Michael Stein commented, "In light of the continued volatility in energy markets as well as global economic and political uncertainty, we took steps to enhance our position through the sale of our Swedish book of business to another market participant. We are continuing to evaluate ways in which to reduce our obligations in Europe and will provide further updates on our third-quarter earnings call.
"We also recently announced a significant expansion of our solar strategy, transforming Genie into a developer and financier of commercial, community and utility-scale solar projects. To facilitate equity financing, we formed Sunlight Energy Investments with Genie as the general partner. Sunlight Energy will seek to participate in projects originated by both Genie and by other solar developers, and will bring in other investors to participate alongside Genie.
"Looking ahead to the remainder of 2022, we anticipate that energy price volatility will continue to impact our domestic retail provider business in the near term. Until we return to a normalized environment, we will focus on maximizing margins and cash flow while moderating our investment in customer acquisition."
Trended Financial Information:*
(in $M except for EPS, RCE and Meters)
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
2020
2021
YTD 2022
Total Revenue
$107.5
$76.4
$95.1
$84.7
$98.5
$75.0
$356.9
$363.7
$173.6
Genie Retail - US (GRE)
$90.7
$67.0
$86.3
$67.9
$83.9
$63.2
$304.4
$311.8
$147.0
Electricity
$73.4
$61.9
$82.8
$54.9
$59.4
$53.1
$270.9
$273.0
$112.4
Natural Gas
$17.3
$5.1
$3.5
$12.9
$24.5
$10.1
$33.6
$38.8
$34.6
Genie Retail - International (GREI)**
$14.3
$7.1
$7.5
$15.5
$12.6
$8.1
$27.3
$44.4
$20.7
Electricity
$14.2
$6.8
$7.1
$15.2
$12.4
$7.8
$26.6
$43.3
$20.2
Other
$0.1
$0.3
$0.4
$0.3
$0.2
$0.3
$0.6
$1.1
$0.5
Genie Renewables
$2.5
$2.3
$1.3
$1.3
$2.0
$3.8
$25.2
$7.5
$5.8
Gross Margin
11.8 %
27.8 %
43.5 %
34.9 %
46.2 %
89.9 %
26.6 %
28.8 %
65.1 %
Genie Retail - US (GRE)
16.5 %
27.4 %
39.6 %
34.5 %
55.5 %
45.9 %
29.0 %
29.1 %
51.4 %
Genie Retail - International (GREI)
-23.9 %
27.9 %
91.0 %
37.8 %
-12.4 %
465.7 %
16.6 %
25.2 %
23.0 %
Genie Renewables
44.9 %
39.4 %
34.0 %
21.5 %
25.7 %
21.6 %
8.8 %
37.1 %
37.1 %
Income (loss) from Operations
($5.5)
$4.5
$23.3
$10.7
$24.4
$48.5
$21.9
$33.1
$72.9
Operating Margin
(5.1 %)
5.9 %
24.5 %
12.7 %
24.8 %
64.6 %
6.1 %
9.1 %
42.0 %
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Discontinued
($1.1)
($3.2)
($16.4)
$26.3
---
—
$0.8
$5.5
—
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to GNE Common
($2.4)
$5.0
($2.7)
$29.2
$17.5
$33.9
$11.7
$29.1
$51.4
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
($0.09)
$0.19
($0.11)
$1.12
$0.67
$1.30
$0.44
$1.11
$1.97
Adjusted EBITDA
($4.4)
$5.5
$24.2
$12.5
$25.7
$49.1
$27.4
$37.7
$74.8
Retail Performance Metrics:
Retail Customer Equivalents (RCE) in 1000s
400
384
383
301
298
303
389
301
303
Genie Retail - US (GRE)
347
330
336
260
260
262
337
260
262
Electricity
291
272
276
189
182
185
284
189
185
Natural Gas
56
58
60
71
78
77
53
71
77
Genie Retail - International (GREI)
53
55
46
40
38
40
51
40
40
Electricity
53
55
46
40
38
40
51
40
40
Natural Gas
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
Meters in 1000s units
447
434
428
352
347
342
441
352
342
Genie Retail - US (GRE)
373
361
361
285
286
280
368
285
280
Electricity
308
292
289
210
209
203
303
210
203
Natural Gas
65
69
72
75
78
77
65
75
77
Genie Retail - International (GREI)
74
74
67
67
61
62
73
67
62
Electricity
74
74
67
67
61
62
73
67
62
Natural Gas
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
---
GRE Meter Data
Gross Sales
62
35
47
33
44
34
212
177
79
Churn***
4.9 %
3.8 %
4.0 %
6.2 %
4.5 %
4.4 %
4.4 %
4.7 %
4.5 %
nm = not measurable/meaningful
*Numbers may not add due to rounding
** Orbit UK has been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results
*** Excludes expiration of low margin aggregation deals
Dividend on Genie Energy Common Stock
Genie Energy's Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.075 per share of Class A and Class B common stock with a record date of August 18, 2022. The dividend will be paid on or about August 26, 2022. The distribution will be treated as an ordinary dividend for income tax purposes.
About Genie Energy Ltd.
Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA) is a provider of energy services. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Retail Energy International division supplies customers in selected markets in Europe. Genie Renewables comprises Genie Solar Energy, a provider of end-to-end customized solar solutions primarily for commercial customers, Diversegy, a commercial energy consulting business, CityCom Solar, a provider of community solar energy solutions and Genie's interest in Prism Solar, a supplier of solar panels and solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com.
In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
GENIE ENERGY LTD.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
June 30,
December 31,
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
61,093
$
95,492
Restricted cash—short-term
5,658
6,657
Marketable equity securities
490
1,336
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,480 and $6,365
43,881
52,357
Inventory
16,043
17,720
Prepaid expenses
6,843
4,994
Other current assets
48,392
21,789
Current assets of discontinued operations
18,680
—
Total current assets
201,080
200,345
Property and equipment, net
347
297
Goodwill
11,617
11,755
Other intangibles, net
3,408
3,648
Deferred income tax assets, net
4,581
4,259
Other assets
18,202
9,161
Total assets
$
239,235
$
229,465
Liabilities and equity
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
26,188
33,554
Accrued expenses
33,771
39,523
Income taxes payable
10,903
9,792
Due to IDT Corporation, net
148
532
Other current liabilities
4,311
2,125
Current liabilities of discontinued operations
—
30,766
Total current liabilities
75,321
116,292
Other liabilities
10,660
2,384
Total liabilities
85,981
118,676
Commitments and contingencies
Equity:
Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—10,000:
Series 2012-A, designated shares—8,750; at liquidation preference, consisting of
17,743
19,743
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—35,000; 1,574 shares issued
16
16
Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares—200,000; 26,712 and 26,620
267
266
Additional paid-in capital
144,818
143,249
Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 2,657 and 2,005 shares of Class B common stock at
(18,519)
(14,034)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,123
3,160
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
18,361
(29,115)
Total Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders' equity
163,809
123,285
Noncontrolling interests
(10,555)
(12,496)
Total equity
153,254
110,789
Total liabilities and equity
$
239,235
$
229,465
GENIE ENERGY LTD.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
(in thousands, except per share data)
Revenues:
Electricity
$
60,832
$
68,681
$
132,616
$
156,294
Natural gas
10,098
5,082
34,601
22,362
Other
4,096
2,616
6,337
5,214
Total revenues
75,026
76,379
173,554
183,870
Cost of revenues
7,552
55,171
60,539
150,008
Gross profit
67,474
21,208
113,015
33,862
Operating expenses and losses:
Selling, general and administrative (i)
18,998
16,672
40,107
34,790
Income (loss) from operations
48,476
4,536
72,908
(928)
Interest income
48
10
65
20
Interest expense
(52)
(103)
(102)
(212)
Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable equity securities and investments
(146)
2,915
(799)
7,022
Gain on sale of subsidiary
—
4,226
—
4,226
Other (loss) income, net
(372)
39
(869)
447
Income before income taxes
47,954
11,623
71,203
10,575
Provision for income taxes
(10,581)
(3,143)
(17,094)
(3,679)
Net income from continuing operations
37,373
8,480
54,109
6,896
Loss from discontinued operations, net of taxes
—
(3,195)
—
(4,305)
Net income
37,373
5,285
54,109
2,591
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
2,894
(82)
1,741
(790)
Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd.
34,479
5,367
52,368
3,381
Dividends on preferred stock
(624)
(370)
(994)
(740)
Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders
$
33,855
$
4,997
$
51,374
$
2,641
Amounts attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders
Income from continuing operations
$
33,896
$
8,192
$
51,374
$
6,946
Loss from discontinued operations
—
(3,195)
—
(4,305)
Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders
$
33,896
$
4,997
$
51,374
2,641
Earnings per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders:
Basic:
Income from continuing operations
$
1.33
$
0.31
$
2.01
$
0.27
Loss from discontinued operations
—
(0.12)
—
(0.17)
Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders
$
1.33
$
0.19
$
2.01
$
0.10
Diluted
Income from continuing operations
$
1.30
$
0.31
$
1.97
$
0.26
Loss from discontinued operations
—
(0.12)
—
(0.16)
Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders
$
1.30
$
0.19
$
1.97
$
0.10
Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of earnings per share:
Basic
25,463
25,804
25,613
25,903
Diluted
26,070
26,227
26,088
26,446
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.075
$
—
$
0.150
$
—
(i)Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses
$
730
$
559
$
1,570
$
1,148
GENIE ENERGY LTD.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
2022
2021
(in thousands)
Operating activities
Net income
$
54,109
$
2,591
Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
—
(4,305)
Net income from continuing operations
54,109
6,896
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
532
696
Deferred income taxes
7,019
2,972
Provision for doubtful accounts receivable
1,301
1,092
Unrealized loss (gain) marketable equity securities and investment
799
(7,022)
Stock-based compensation
1,570
1,148
Equity in the net loss (income) in equity method investees
249
(164)
Gain on sale of subsidiaries
—
(4,226)
Change in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable
7,175
(621)
Inventory
1,677
1,277
Prepaid expenses
(1,849)
(1,211)
Other current assets and other assets
(34,212)
(3,387)
Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
(11,546)
(170)
Due to IDT Corporation
(384)
47
Income taxes payable
1,111
625
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities of continuing operations
27,551
(2,048)
Net cash used in discontinued operations
—
(3,824)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
27,551
(5,872)
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
(60)
(80)
Proceeds from the sale of subsidiary, net of cash disposed
—
4,550
Investment in notes receivables with related party
(1,388)
—
Purchase of marketable equity securities and other investment
(800)
(1,000)
Repayment of notes receivable
19
13
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities of continuing operations
(2,229)
3,483
Net cash used in investing activities of discontinued operations
(49,446)
—
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(51,675)
3,483
Financing activities
Dividends paid
(4,669)
(740)
Repurchases of Class B common stock from employees
(71)
—
Repurchase of Class B common stock
(4,414)
(2,435)
Redemption of preferred stock
(2,000)
—
Net cash used in by financing activities
(11,154)
(3,175)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(120)
(54)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(35,398)
(5,618)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (including discontinued operations) at beginning of period
102,149
43,184
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (including discontinued operations) at end of the period
66,751
37,566
Less: Cash of discontinued operations at end of period
—
1,906
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (excluding discontinued operations) at end of period
$
66,751
$
35,660
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure for the Second Quarter 2022
In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Genie Energy disclosed Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis and for its Genie Retail Energy segment. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure.
Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Genie Energy's measure of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA starts with net income and adds back interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and impairment of assets and subtracts out equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net. Genie Energy's measure of segment level Adjusted EBITDA starts with income (loss) from operations, and adds back depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation and subtracts out impairment of assets and equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net.
Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, revenue, gross profit, income from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income, basic and diluted earnings per share or other measures of liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Genie Energy's measurement of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Management believes that Genie Energy's measure of Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of Genie Energy's or GRE's core operating results. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, among other measures, as a relevant indicator of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision-making.
Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate operating performance in relation to Genie Energy's competitors. Disclosure of this non-GAAP financial measure may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allows for greater transparency to the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, Genie Energy has historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and believes it is commonly used by readers of financial information in assessing performance. Therefore, the inclusion of comparative numbers provides consistency in financial reporting at this time.
Management refers to Adjusted EBITDA as well as the GAAP measures revenue, gross profit, and income (loss) from operations, as well as net income (loss), on a consolidated level to facilitate internal and external comparisons to Genie Energy's historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated.
Although depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, they primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. Genie Energy's operating results exclusive of depreciation and amortization are therefore useful indicators of its current performance.
Stock-based compensation recognized by Genie Energy and other companies may not be comparable because of the various valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of types of awards that are permitted under GAAP. Stock-based compensation is excluded from Genie Energy's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie Energy's core business with the results of other companies. However, stock-based compensation will continue to be a significant expense for Genie Energy for the foreseeable future and an important part of employees' compensation that impacts their performance.
Impairment of goodwill is a component of (loss) income from operations that is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. The impairment of goodwill is primarily dictated by events and circumstances outside the control of management that trigger an impairment analysis. While there may be similar charges in other periods, the nature and magnitude of these charges can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of Genie Energy's continuing operations.
Following are the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to net income for Genie Energy on a consolidated basis and for the Genie Retail Energy (GRE) segment.
Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Adjusted EBITDA for Genie Energy Ltd.
Q121
Q221
Q321
Q421
1Q22
2Q22
2020
2021
YTD 22
Income (loss) from Operations
($5.5)
$4.5
$23.3
$10.7
$24.4
$48.5
$21.9
$33.1
$72.9
Add back
Depreciation and Amortization
$0.4
$0.3
$0.3
$0.3
$0.3
$0.2
$3.0
$1.3
$0.5
Non-Cash Compensation
$0.6
$0.6
$0.5
$1.3
$0.8
$0.7
$1.1
$2.9
$1.6
Impairment
$0.0
$0.0
$0.0
$0.0
$0.0
$0.0
$1.4
$0.0
$0.0
Equity in the Loss of AMSO/GEUK
$0.1
$0.1
$0.1
$0.2
$0.1
($0.4)
$0.1
$0.4
($0.2)
Adjusted EBITDA
($4.4)
$5.5
$24.2
$12.5
$25.7
$49.1
$27.4
$37.7
$74.8
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Adjusted EBITDA for GRE
(in millions)
Q122
Q222
YTD 22
Income (loss) from Operations
$30.2
$14.4
$44.6
Add back
Depreciation and Amortization
$0.1
$0.1
$0.2
Stock-based Compensation
$0.2
$0.2
$0.4
Impairment
$0.0
$0.0
$0.0
Equity in the income of equity method investee
$0.0
$0.0
$0.0
Adjusted EBITDA
$30.5
$14.7
$45.2
