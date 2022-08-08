Denison Announces Expiry of Offer to Acquire UEX

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) announces that its confidential offer to acquire UEX Corporation ("UEX") dated July 22, 2022 (the "Acquisition Proposal") has expired. View PDF version

Despite Denison's Acquisition Proposal representing a premium to the 10-day and 20-day volume weighted average price implied by both the original agreement between UEX and Uranium Energy Corp. ("UEC") dated June 13, 2022 (the "Previous UEC Offer") and the amended agreement with UEC dated August 5, 2022 (the "Amended UEC Offer"), the board of directors of UEX has concluded that Denison's Acquisition Proposal was matched by the Amended UEC Offer.

Denison also notes that recent trading prices were affected by UEC's July 28, 2022 public disclosure of the Denison Acquisition Proposal, which was delivered confidentially to UEX under an existing non-disclosure agreement between Denison and UEX.

David Cates, President & CEO of Denison, commented: "In preparing our now expired Acquisition Proposal, Denison assessed the performance of UEX's share price under the Previous UEC Offer and saw an opportunity to present an alternative proposal, which was determined by the UEX board to be a Superior Proposal on July 28th. While it is puzzling that the UEX board was not compelled by the premium offer made by Denison, we are nevertheless happy to see exploration assets in the Athabasca Basin so coveted by other industry participants. Just last year, Denison purchased 50% of JCU (Canada) Exploration Company, Limited ("JCU") for $20.5 million. Given that we view the other 50% of JCU as UEX's most valuable asset, we are pleased to now see UEX transact at a valuation greater than $300 million.

Denison remains wholly focused on the advancement of the Wheeler River Project, the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure-rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. Following favorable metallurgical testing results announced last week and another major milestone we will be announcing later this morning, we are more confident than ever that Wheeler River is the premier uranium development project in the eastern Athabasca Basin and that Denison is uniquely positioned to offer investors exposure to new sources of high-grade and low-cost Canadian uranium production in the years ahead."

About Denison

Denison is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. A Pre-Feasibility Study was completed for Wheeler River in late 2018, considering the potential economic merit of developing Phoenix as an ISR operation and the Gryphon deposit as a conventional underground mining operation.

Denison's interests in Saskatchewan also include a 22.5% ownership interest in the McClean Lake Joint Venture, which includes several uranium deposits and the McClean Lake uranium mill, which is contracted to process the ore from the Cigar Lake mine under a toll milling agreement, plus a 25.17% interest in the Midwest Main and Midwest A deposits and a 66.90% interest in the Tthe Heldeth Túé ("THT", formerly J Zone) and Huskie deposits on the Waterbury Lake property. The Midwest Main, Midwest A, THT and Huskie deposits are located within 20 kilometres of the McClean Lake mill. Denison's exploration portfolio includes further interests in properties covering approximately 300,000 hectares in the Athabasca Basin region.

Through its 50% ownership of JCU, Denison holds additional interests in various uranium project joint ventures in Canada, including the Millennium project (JCU, 30.099%), the Kiggavik project (JCU, 33.8118%) and Christie Lake (JCU, 34.4508%).

Denison is also engaged in post-closure mine care and maintenance services through its Closed Mines group (formerly Denison Environmental Services), which manages Denison's reclaimed mine sites in the Elliot Lake region and provides related services to certain third-party projects.

