BlackStar Enterprise Group clarifies a news article dated August 1, 2022, by BizWest Media with the following release

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc. (OTC Pinks: BEGI) (the "Company" or "BlackStar") amended its registration statement on Monday, August 1, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. BlackStar intends to pay debt by registering 46 million shares of common stock at a price to be determined. The shares being registered are those underlying convertible notes and are being registered for resale by the listed noteholders; they are not being offered for sale to the public, as was indicated in the news article published by BizWest Media and Colorado Daily on August 1, 2022. BlackStar was not contacted by the news outlet for review or input at any point and has no connection, financial or otherwise, to the article's author, the publications, or the media companies.

Joseph E. Kurczodyna, BlackStar's CFO, said "BlackStar filed the registration in July 2021, but management feels a reason for the delay in its effectiveness is the complexity of describing the business concept involving a new trading platform using blockchain and its compatibility to operate within the broker dealer eco-system. Management believes the platform concept will be compliant with existing back-office operations after the registration becomes effective. Management intends to focus its efforts on locating an Alternative Trading System, Broker Dealer or Exchange to host and quote our platform."

BlackStar is developing the BlackStar Digital Trading Platform TM, a peer-to-peer digital trading platform of electronic fungible shares based on the blockchain. The platform is intended to be licensed to public companies whose stock is traded over-the-counter. Companies that license the platform would have a customizable interface that allows them to issue securities and facilitate public and private offerings. All transactions, customer data and corporate governance information would be recorded immutably on an Amazon Web Services-based blockchain. The Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority would have full access to all the information stored in the blockchain. BlackStar hopes that this increased transparency will mitigate many of the risks of investing in OTC Markets listed stocks and restore investor confidence in trading shares of OTC companies.

The registration statement is still under review by the SEC and there may be further comments by the SEC requiring revisions. The registration statement has not been declared effective.

http://www.blackstarenterprisegroup.com/investor-relations/

More information can be found in the Company's recently filings at the SEC web site: https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=BlackStar+Enterprise&match=&filenum=&State=&Country=&SIC=&myowner=exclude&action=getcompany

BlackStar Enterprise Group, Inc. (OTC:BEGI)

WEBSITE: blackstarenterprisegroup.com

EMAIL: info@blackstarenterprisegroup.com

FACEBOOK: BlackStar Enterprise Group Inc-BEGI

