Peterman Brothers continues growth with expansion to Fort Wayne

Indianapolis' leading HVAC and plumbing company enters new market in northern Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterman Brothers, a leading HVAC and plumbing company serving the Greater Indianapolis area, is expanding its services after launching its new location in Fort Wayne, Indiana. The new location will provide a full line of HVAC and plumbing services.

Peterman Brothers has expanded its services after launching its new location in Fort Wayne, Indiana. (PRNewswire)

"Our ability to grow and enter new markets is a testament to the quality of service our team provides," said Chad Peterman, president of Peterman Brothers. "Our team treats our customers like they are part of our family. That's what we take pride in at Peterman Brothers. Whether it's installing a gas line or completing emergency HVAC repairs, we treat each customer with the same respect that we would treat our loved ones. With the new location in Fort Wayne, we will be able to deliver the same type of services to homeowners in that community."

The Fort Wayne location offers a variety of HVAC, indoor air quality and plumbing services including furnace maintenance and repairs, heat pump installation, smart thermostat services, A/C installation and repairs, IAQ assessments, plumbing maintenance, gas line installation, water heater maintenance and more.

In addition to providing home service solutions, Peterman Brothers has received several accolades in the past year. In 2021, they received the Dealer of the Year award from Bryant Heating & Cooling. They were also named to the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row in 2021.

"We are excited to have the opportunity to serve Fort Wayne and provide top-level home service solutions to its residents," Peterman said. "Awards are a byproduct of the hard work our team brings to the office and in the homes of our customers daily. The true reward is seeing the smiling face of a customer once a job is completed."

Peterman Brothers is available to help with any plumbing or cooling needs. For more information, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com/ .

About Peterman Brothers

Founded in 1986, Peterman Brothers provides residential heating, cooling, and plumbing services in the Greater Indianapolis area. A second-generation family business, the company offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee with any new installation of HVAC equipment. All technicians are certified through the North American Technical Excellence (NATE) program and fully bonded and insured. Peterman Brothers provides 24/7 emergency service to its customers and offers several financing options with approved credit. To find out more, call (260) 201-3070 or visit https://www.petermanhvac.com.

