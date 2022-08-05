The Mission and Legacy of The Caroline School

/PRNewswire/ -- A hardworking and determined mother of 4 was on the hunt for a school for her youngest daughter, Caroline. It's 2002, and Elizabeth DeLuca has exhausted the Applied Behavior Analysis interventions, therapies, and homeschooling. Though Caroline is bright, loves music, and has a big personality and sense of humor, she is blocked from getting a high-quality education due to her diagnosis of STXBP1. Every program she attempts to join cannot seem to see past her disabilities and complex medical needs. Though many would have given up, Elizabeth looks at her daughter and knows what she must do. The DeLuca family will create a school for students with multiple disabilities, developmental delays, and medical needs. Caroline will inspire a school that sees a child's strengths, not only their challenges, and encourages them to reach for more. The Caroline School at Easter Seals Greater Houston was born.

Congratulations to The Caroline School Class of 2022! (PRNewswire)

This extraordinary school has bloomed in the 20 years since its inception. The classes have a low teacher-to-student ratio, weekly therapeutic enrichment, and incorporate the Assistive Technology Lab. Students with various diagnoses and backgrounds have walked and rolled through the halls, gaining skills, independence, and friendship. Each student is a reminder that all children are capable and deserving of high-quality education. The mere existence of this school has brought hope to parents whose children did not fit the mold. The inclusion of all students and dedication to individualized learning is part of the incredible legacy of Caroline DeLuca, who passed in 2016.

In June, The Caroline School families and educators joyfully watched three students donned in cap and gown walk across the graduation stage, a sight some parents once thought impossible. The Caroline School community is equally proud of their former students who have transitioned to mainstream education thanks to the specialized education foundation they received. These major accomplishments speak to the mission of The Caroline School, working with families to create personalized instruction to help students reach their goals.

The Caroline School has open enrollment for the 2022-2023 school year. Parents are invited to tour the school to get to know the dedicated staff; learn about the Assistive Technology Lab, personalized education plans, and weekly therapeutic enrichment; and see the accessible playground and available on-site therapy resources. Learn more at CarolineSchool.org or contact the Community Outreach Associate, Michelle Andrade, at MAndrade@eastersealshouston.org or 832-776-1758.

(PRNewsfoto/Easter Seals Greater Houston) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Easter Seals Greater Houston