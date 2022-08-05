California Northstate University College of Pharmacy Ranked #6 Among all Pharmacy Schools in California

The College of Pharmacy ranked #73 out of 143 pharmacy schools in the U.S.

ELK GROVE, Calif., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California Northstate University College of Pharmacy has been ranked #6 among all fourteen pharmacy schools in California based on current American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy (AACP) rankings for NIH research funding. Out of 143 pharmacy schools in the U.S., California Northstate University College of Pharmacy is now ranked #73 after being ranked #103 last year.

"Among pharmacy schools in Northern California specifically, California Northstate University College of Pharmacy is ranked second, just after University of California San Francisco," said Dr. Xiaodong Feng, Dean of California Northstate University College of Pharmacy. "This is the highest ranking in California Northstate University history and our faculty members are leading many cutting edge biomedical and pharmaceutical research studies."

"We are extremely proud of our highly improved AACP ranking, and it shows the amount of growth our pharmacy school has undergone in just one year and our commitment to continuous improvement," said Dr. Alvin Cheung, President of California Northstate University. "Our pharmacy students and faculty are dedicated to education, research, and providing competent, patient-centered care, and we are honored to be recognized."

"The California Northstate University College of Pharmacy places a special emphasis on active learning, direct patient care experiences, and the role of research in advancing the profession of pharmacy, and we take pride in producing capable and well-rounded pharmacists," said Dr. Ashim Malhotra, California Northstate University College of Pharmacy Associate Professor and Assistant Dean of Accreditation and Program Development. "Our faculty and students make California Northstate University an extraordinary place to learn, and we will continue to work to advance our program."

"At the California Northstate University College of Pharmacy, we are committed to advancing the art and science of pharmacy through research," said Dr. Ruth Vinall, California Northstate University College of Pharmacy Associate Professor and Assistant Dean of Research. "Student and faculty collaboration is a critical component of our mission, and we are proud of the success it has yielded."

The California Northstate University College of Pharmacy curriculum is designed to help students become active, self-directed, and lifelong learners. The four-year program is intended to facilitate and optimize student learning in a progressive and integrated manner both in didactic and experiential courses and offers research training and experiences to all students. To learn more about California Northstate University College of Pharmacy, click here.

California Northstate University was founded in Elk Grove in 2008 to advance the science and art of healthcare. California Northstate University is dedicated to educating, developing, and training individuals to provide competent, patient-centered care. Since its inception, California Northstate University has continued to expand to meet the growing needs to the community. Today, California Northstate University Elk Grove campus has over 2,000 combined students and employees in five colleges, including College of Dental Medicine, College of Health Sciences, College of Graduate Studies, College of Medicine, College of Pharmacy, and College of Psychology. To learn more, please visit www.cnsu.edu.

