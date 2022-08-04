ftwilliam.com's Charles Brown will lead a discussion on the necessities and intricacies of defined benefit takeover plans

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Brown, Actuarial Director of ftwilliam.com at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., will speak at this year's ASEA Actuarial Symposium in a session titled "Takeover Plans." The conference will take place August 5-6 in Chicago, with events starting at 8:00 AM CT.

Wolters Kluwer Defined Benefit Plan Expert to Speak at the 2022 ASEA Actuarial Symposium (PRNewswire)

Brown, who has over twenty years of industry experience and is a frequent contributor on ASEA webcasts, will lead a session on the importance and process of takeover plans, professional obligations, protecting one's clients, and more. He will also explore real-life situations and best practices for successful takeover plans. Brown's session will take place at 2:30pm CT on August 5.

"Defined benefit plan takeovers are a critical factor in retirement plan administration, and it is important for retirement plan service providers to understand how to effectively prepare for them to provide the best possible outcomes for their clients," said Brown. "I look forward to discussing this complex topic with the audience and hearing feedback from their own experiences."

ftwilliam is a cloud-based employee benefits and pension software which includes state of the art benefits documents, forms, and compliance systems for benefits and pension professionals. The ftwilliam product line currently consists of cloud-based software for retirement, welfare, and non-qualified documents, government forms, and compliance testing and reporting. Wolters Kluwer also offers other unique tools that help customers increase their efficiency, such as ftwPortal Pro, ftwProposal Pro, and ftwPro Amend.

As a sponsor for ASEA Actuarial Symposium, Wolters Kluwer will showcase ftwilliam.com's recent enhancements to its Defined Benefit Compliance software at the show.

The ASEA Actuarial Symposium is designed for pension actuaries and professionals who are concerned about the impact of recent regulations. The sessions are geared specifically toward issues affecting actuaries in the pension field.

To register and learn more, visit: https://www.asppa-net.org/events/2022-asea-actuarial-symposium

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk, and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

