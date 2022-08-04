NuSpine Chiropractic explodes with growth; announces sale of south Florida territory.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The emerging brand does it again! NuSpine has awarded the South Florida Area Representative territory, consisting of 33 franchise licenses, bringing the total number of licenses sold to date to 262. The South Florida Area Representative will open 1 clinic within the next 6 months.

"Doctors and investors see the incredible value NuSpine brings to the health and wellness market. Our proven blueprint has been shown to be successful in the marketplace, creating a huge demand for franchise licenses," Ryan Tabloff, Director of Sales and Partner.

NuSpine's model offers personalized and private care, with a high standard of clinical excellence to the patient, creating a significant demand by our patients over the competition. NuSpine is thrilled to bring these critical services to the South Florida communities.

About NuSpine Chiropractic

NuSpine is owned and operated by Chiropractors with more than 30 years of proven, repeatable success. The company prides itself on bringing the highest level of clinical care and education to its patients. The company is making Chiropractic wellness care convenient, affordable, and private while eliminating complicated and costly insurance for patients who are seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness care. NuSpine Franchise Systems, LLC is a franchisor of clinics in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Virginia.

