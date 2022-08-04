LenioBio announces appointment of new Chief Business Officer to Leadership Team

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LenioBio GmbH, the German life science biotech offering a disruptive protein manufacturing technology, today announced the appointment of Mr. Jasper Levink to its Leadership Team in the role of Chief Business Officer.

In his new role as Chief Business Officer, Mr. Levink will be responsible for driving LenioBio's business development and business strategy.

"We are thrilled that Jasper Levink has agreed to take this senior role at LenioBio," said CEO, Remberto Martis. "The company will benefit from Mr. Levink's extensive expertise in business and strategy development in biotech. The appointment of Jasper Levink comes at a time where we have scaled our platform and now need to expand our business development efforts."

Mr. Levink joined LenioBio in January 2022 as Lead of the Business Unit for Alternative Proteins, where he has focused on promoting LenioBio's expression platform for applications in alternative protein applications such as cultured meat and cosmetics. He will continue in this role in parallel to his new appointment.

"I am inspired by the potential of LenioBio's ALiCE® technology. I am particularly excited about the ways ALiCE® can disrupt the discovery, development and manufacturing of drugs." said Mr. Levink "I look forward to working with the rest of the leadership team to develop our business towards achieving these goals. "

Mr. Levink brings to LenioBio over 11 years of experience in business development and strategic consulting within the life sciences and healthcare sectors. Until recently, he held senior roles at ttopstart BV where he supported scientists and companies in acquiring funds and building smarter strategies, securing over €500 million in funding. Mr. Levink is also co-founder of a care facility for youngsters with mental health issues and co-founder of doccs, a Dutch organization improving GP care.

This new appointment comes following the announcement that the company had achieved a critical milestone with the successful scaling of its cell-free protein synthesis platform, ALiCE® to an industrial scale.

Full details of the LenioBio Leadership team can be found online at www.leniobio.com/team.

About LenioBio

LenioBio is a protein expression platform company committed to the advancement of transformative technology for the discovery, development, and large-scale production of proteins, unconstrained by the limitations of the cell.

LenioBio was established as a legal entity in Germany in September 2016, with offices in Dusseldorf and R&D and production labs in Aachen. For more information visit Leniobio.com and follow LenioBio on LinkedIn.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1758134/LenioBio_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE LenioBio GmbH