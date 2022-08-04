Dalfen Industrial Expands Seattle Industrial Portfolio

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalfen Industrial acquired a 137,266 square foot industrial property in Tukwila, WA, a suburb of Seattle. The property was sourced off-market through an existing broker relationship and is 100% leased to Ranier Industries.

Tukwila Logistics Center is located in the Kent Valley submarket of Seattle, which is Seattle's most infill market. The property is in close proximity to I-5, I-405, and SR-176 and provides easy access to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SeaTac), the Port of Seattle and the Port of Tacoma. Tenants in the area include HD Supply, Amazon, Boeing, Ashley Home Furniture, OnTrac, Costco, Starbucks, Iron Mountain, Sysco Foods and other household names.

"Olympic Logistics Center's highly infill location will always be in demand. Proximity to both Seattle and Tacoma makes it a key last mile property in a rapidly growing market," said Rich Weiss, Market Officer of Dalfen's west region. "With population growth 56% higher than average for the top 100 MSAs, Dalfen plans to continue its expansion in the Seattle market."

This acquisition brings Dalfen's Seattle footprint to approximately 850,000 square feet.

About Us

Dalfen Industrial LLC, headquartered in Dallas, is one of the largest buyers of industrial real estate in the United States and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.

