Drew Edmond Named Associate Partner with Glenbrook Partners

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenbrook Partners, a leading strategy consulting firm focused exclusively on the payments industry, has announced the promotion of Drew Edmond to Associate Partner. Drew joined Glenbrook four years ago and has helped business clients identify and execute optimal payments strategies for businesses throughout the payments value chain.

"Drew has a deep understanding of the merchant perspective which allows him to identify and address major strategic topics that arise during merchant payments strategy engagements", said Bryan Derman, managing partner at Glenbrook. "I'm delighted to formally welcome Drew as a partner."

Drew has over ten years of experience in the payments industry managing global payments operations directly for leading marketplace and financial services companies, and developing strategy for numerous clients across the payments ecosystem during his time at Glenbrook.

Prior to Glenbrook, Drew led the Payments Operations team for Etsy, where he prioritized optimizing costs, streamlining payments infrastructure, and improving the customer experience for buyers and sellers. In this role, he developed and implemented business strategy, led requests for proposals, negotiated key contracts, managed infrastructure integrations, and collaborated with internal stakeholders across the organization to reduce costs and improve internal processes.

Drew began his career in payments at Square, where he created new operational processes, developed cost reduction strategies, and led engineering projects as a technical program manager. In that capacity, he developed research on international market expansion, and directly managed acquiring and network relationships as the company grew from a startup to a publicly traded company.

Glenbrook is a payments consulting, education, and research firm that brings to our financial services and financial technology clients the unique combination of specialized skills in payments, many years of hands-on experience in the field, and a wide network of professional relationships. The firm helps clients with strategy definition, product development, and the application of technology to solve leading edge problems in the financial services industry. For more information, visit http://www.glenbrook.com/.

