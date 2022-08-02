GroupM and Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC Team Up to Launch Workplace Mentoring Program

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GroupM, WPP's media investment group, announced today the launch of a Workplace Mentoring Program with Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City (BBBS of NYC), the nation's first and NYC's largest youth mentoring organization, as part of a multi-year partnership to invest in the development of the next generation of leaders by opening the world of media and advertising to youth in a meaningful way to create a more equitable and representative media industry in North America.

GroupM (PRNewsFoto/GroupM) (PRNewswire)

"I know first-hand how mentorship programs can change lives. Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC is dedicated to advancing equity, impact, and growth through mentoring relationships," said Kirk McDonald, CEO, GroupM North America. "We are excited to inspire and mentor students at a local DOE high school and expose them to opportunities across media and advertising. Uplifting communities is the core of GroupM, and I'm proud we'll be able to make an impact on the incredible work of Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC."

"GroupM has a history of creating innovative programs that encourage personal and professional growth," said Serena Anthony, Chief People Officer, North America. "This partnership with Big Brother Big Sisters of NYC builds on our commitment to supporting and strengthening the community, as well creating a learning environment to foster and grow talent through positive engagement both personally and professionally."

For over 25 years, BBBS of NYC has pioneered a workplace mentoring model that makes it easy and worthwhile for companies to give back. The Workplace Mentoring Program model was developed by Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City. Through the adoption of the Workplace Mentoring Program, GroupM aims to transform communities by providing critical, supportive relationships young people need to thrive today.

"It's our responsibility to move this industry forward. Investing in young people through mentorship isn't just imperative, but crucial to developing a future workforce and leadership reflective of the people who make up the country," said Lukeisha Paul, Head of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, GroupM US. "As advocates of change, we must use our knowledge to create access and opportunity for others."

GroupM NYC-based employees ('Bigs') will have the opportunity to develop meaningful relationships with high school students ('Littles') from a local DOE high school, helping them to build professional skills and develop college and career pathways through a 3-year scaffolded experiential learning curriculum that empowers Littles in setting goals, problem-solving, identifying strengths, and building self-confidence and emotional well-being. Bigs will range from emerging senior associates all the way to executive vice presidents - all with the goal of supporting the students in reaching their full career potential while forming a close relationship with a positive, adult role model.

"Now more than ever, Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC is finding innovative ways to serve young people and strengthen communities," said Jeff Elgart, Chief Corporate Officer, Big Brothers Big Sisters of NYC. With the support of partners like GroupM, who are committed and dedicated to the communities they serve, we can drive more meaningful impact at a time when young people need us most."

Through ongoing mentorship by employees across GroupM, these Littles will build core skills to support their long-term development and path to success.

ABOUT BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS

Big Brothers Big Sisters of New York City (BBBS of NYC), the nation's first and New York City's largest youth mentoring organization, has served the changing needs of NYC youth since 1904. The organization's mission is to build and support mentoring relationships that ignite the biggest possible futures for youth. BBBS of NYC serves more than 2,500 NYC youth through a variety of specialized mentoring programs that reach all K-12 grade levels and extend through their sophomore year of college. The organization's evidence-based approach to youth mentoring offers tailored and specialized support to each young person (Little) and a caring adult mentor (Big). Its proven one-to-one Community-Based and Workplace Mentoring programs offer the city's next generation of leaders increased access to invaluable opportunities and essential guidance that enable them to achieve their full potential.

BBBS of NYC's city-wide impact is made possible through the support of individuals, foundations and corporations, who recognize the urgent need for all youth to have access to mentors. All contributions enable BBBS of NYC to deepen the investment in current match relationships and expand its reach. Approximately $3,500 funds the establishment of a new one-on-one match relationship for one year. To learn more, become a mentor, donate and/or offer support, please visit www.bigsnyc.org.

ABOUT GROUPM

GroupM is the world's leading media investment company with a mission to create a new era of media where advertising works better for people. Responsible for more than $60 billion in annual media investment, according to COMvergence, the company innovates, differentiates, and generates sustained value for clients wherever they do business. GroupM's portfolio includes agencies Mindshare, Wavemaker, EssenceMediacom, and mSix&Partners, as well as Choreograph (Data & Technology), GroupM Nexus (Cross-Channel Performance & Activation), and GroupM Investment.

Contact:

Kaya Heitman

Kaya.Heitman@groupm.com

Lauren Slinger

Lauren.Slinger@groupm.com



Alexandra Lorditch

alorditch@bigsnyc.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GroupM