Graybar Announces Two Industrial Automation Acquisitions in New England

Expands position in industrial automation and control

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Walker Industrial Products, Inc., based in Newtown, Conn. In addition, Shingle & Gibb Automation, a Graybar subsidiary based in Moorestown, N.J., has acquired New England Drives & Controls, Inc., based in Southington, Conn.

Walker Industrial and New England Drives provide advanced automation and control solutions to OEMs, industrial users, and system integrators. Like Shingle & Gibb Automation, both companies are authorized distributors for leading automation suppliers, such as Banner Engineering, Turck, and Red Lion Controls. Moving forward, they will continue to do business under their current organizational names, with the same employees and supplier relationships.

"We are pleased to welcome Walker Industrial and New England Drives into Graybar's growing automation platform," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Graybar. "Combined with our existing industrial business, these acquisitions position Graybar as one of New England's leading automation and control distributors. As part of our company, both organizations will have expanded opportunities to support their customers with outstanding service and access to additional inventory, technical resources, and capabilities."

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 300 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. For more information, visit www.graybar.com or call 1-800-GRAYBAR.

Media Contact:

Tim Sommer

(314) 578-7672

timothy.sommer@graybar.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Graybar