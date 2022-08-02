CARsgen Appoints Dr. Hua Jiang as Executive Director

SHANGHAI, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CARsgen Therapeutics Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 2171.HK), a company focused on innovative CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, announces that Dr. Hua Jiang ("Dr. Jiang") has been appointed as Executive Director of the Company.

Dr. Jiang has about 18 years of working experiences in the field of cancer biotherapy. She currently serves as Vice President of Early Discovery of CARsgen, responsible for formulating the strategy of early discovery and the construction of R&D pipeline. Dr. Jiang joined the Company in April 2021 as Senior Director of Immune Cell Research and Development Department, responsible for the research work of Immune Cell Research and Development and Preclinical Pharmacology. Dr. Jiang has contributed significantly to the early research, technology platform development, and innovative products development in CARsgen. Prior to joining the Company, from July 2007 to April 2021, Dr. Jiang worked at Shanghai Cancer Institute, responsible for the research and development of antibody and CAR T cells, as well as the related mechanisms. Dr. Jiang was a professor at Shanghai Cancer Institute and a doctoral supervisor at Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine.

Dr. Jiang has published more than 20 SCI papers in journals such as Journal of the National Cancer Institute, Clinical Cancer Research, Molecular Therapy, etc. She is the first author to publish the world's first CLDN18.2 CAR T and first EGFR/EGFRvIII CAR T papers and the co-corresponding author to publish the world's first paper on the combination therapy of small molecule and CAR T cells for the treatment of solid tumors. Dr. Jiang earned her Bachelor's degree in Clinical Medicine from Jining Medical College in 2001. She obtained Master's degree in Pathogen Biology from Shandong University in 2004 and Ph.D. in Pathogen Biology from Fudan University in 2007.

Dr. Zonghai Li, Founder, Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Scientific Officer of CARsgen, added, "On behalf of the Board, I would like to congratulate Dr. Jiang to be appointed as the Executive Director. Dr Jiang has rich experiences in cancer research and product development, particularly in the field of CAR T-cell therapies. As the Executive Director of the Board, Dr Jiang will contribute to the diversity of the Board and will continue to help us developing innovative and differentiated CAR T products for cancer patients worldwide."

Dr. Hua Jiang, Executive Director, Vice President of Early Discovery of CARsgen, said, "I am pleased to become a member of the Board and would like to thank the Board for the recognition and trust. I will spare no efforts to continue working with colleagues in CARsgen to develop innovative products for cancer patients and make cancer curable."

CARsgen is a biopharmaceutical company with operations in China and the U.S. and is focused on innovative CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The Company has built an integrated cell therapy platform with in-house capabilities that span target discovery, antibody development, clinical trials, and commercial-scale manufacturing. CARsgen has internally developed novel technologies and a product pipeline with global rights to address major challenges of CAR T-cell therapies, such as improving the safety profile, enhancing the efficacy in treating solid tumors and reducing treatment costs. The Company's vision is to become a global biopharmaceutical leader that brings innovative and differentiated cell therapies to cancer patients worldwide and makes cancer curable.

