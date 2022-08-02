CALIFORNIALISTINGS.COM LAUNCHES NEW REAL ESTATE MAGAZINE

Premier issues featuring the best in California real estate now available exclusively at CaliforniaListings.com

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CaliforniaListings.com, the industry's trusted one-stop daily resource for all things Golden State real estate, is proud to announce the launch of California Listings Magazine. Flip through all the pages to discover California's top agents featured by neighborhood expertise, the latest luxury property listings throughout the state, and exclusive editorial content delivered every two weeks at www.californialistings.com/magazine.

From the mountains of Tahoe and the beautiful Bay Area to coastal cool Santa Barbara and luxurious Beverly Hills, the Golden State has every style of home for every type of lifestyle. But with so many real estate options and thousands of agents and brokers in California, deciding where to look and who to work with can be a daunting task.

That's where California Listings Magazine and website come in!

California Listings Magazine is the latest extension of our digital platform, showcasing the top real estate agents—and their listings—in each market territory in the state. CaliforniaListings.com is not only reinventing how buyers shop for homes, but also how they shop for agents, featuring only the best market territory experts.

Averaging more than 2+ million monthly impressions and more than 95,000+ unique visitors per month (as of July 31, 2022), readers have quickly found CaliforniaListings.com to be their trusted source for real real estate news. And because great real estate isn't limited to Southern California, CaliforniaListings.com expanded to include CaliforniaListings.com/NorCal earlier this year. Here, consumers will find daily news and data curated for Northern California home shoppers, as well as the top NorCal agents—and their listings—from San Luis Obispo to San Francisco, Sacramento to Lake Tahoe and everywhere in between!

For more information on expert qualification criteria and advertising opportunities for all California Listings products, e-mail at hello@californialistings.com

