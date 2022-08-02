Fall esports tournament will rally to End Student Hunger and raise awareness of Hunger Action Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, family-owned Bush's Beans announced that its Foodservice Team has partnered up with Version1, a professional gaming and esports entertainment company, and GENYOUth, a national non-profit organization which creates healthier school communities and battles youth food insecurity, to host an invitational collegiate Rocket League Tournament during Hunger Action Month this September.

Bush's® Beans Teams Up with Version1 in Invitational Rocket League Tournament Benefitting GENYOUth (PRNewswire)

Since 1908, Bush's Beans has been passionate about serving the community and finding opportunities to give back. Through this new partnership and upcoming tournament with Version1 and GENYOUth, Bush's Foodservice Team will look to raise awareness of the student hunger issue among Gen Z, a generation which is passionate about expressing themselves, global causes and doing well by doing good.

"Student hunger is a serious issue," said Ken Oakley, Senior Brand Manager of Bush's. "As a food supplier, it is very close to our hearts and an issue we believe that we can positively impact."

"Connecting with the Gen Z audience through this partnership will help us mobilize more of the support we all need to make a greater impact on the cause, help solve hunger and reduce food nutrition issues," Oakley added.

"30 million students rely on school nutrition programs for a significant portion of their daily nutrition, and for many it's the only source of good nutrition that they receive on some days. With rising food costs, supply chain issues, labor shortages and the elimination of COVID-era waivers, school nutrition programs will continue to be in financial peril and children may go hungry," said Ann Marie Krautheim, registered dietitian and CEO of GENYOUth. "We are proud to be a part of this purpose-driven partnership with Bush's and Version1 to engage the Gen Z and esports communities to end student hunger."

Version1 will host the Rocket League tournament on Twitch and is targeting top collegiate esports teams to compete. While the Rocket League teams and players will compete remotely, all the action will be live-streamed in real-time with event hosts and casters.

Leading up to and during the one-day tournament, Bush's, Version1 and GENYOUth will cultivate meaningful experiences to inform, engage and connect with audiences about student hunger issues, in addition to a variety of unique content offerings featuring Version1's content creators and professional players. The event and initiative will be further amplified through various multimedia content offerings, the inclusion in various collegiate Rocket League streams, and Version1 broadcast and social media assets. Version1 and Bush's expects to announce the schools that will be invited to participate in the tournament in the coming weeks.

"It is clear Bush's Beans is interested in authentically engaging young people in its pursuit to support GENYOUth's efforts to end student hunger," said Brett Diamond, chief operating officer at Version1. "Rocket League is a high-energy game that attracts all types of fans, but it's hard to find a more engaged audience in esports than students and college-age fans. We anticipate this tournament will help Bush's and GENYOUth realize a new, authentic way to engage with its Gen Z audiences."

For more information on the partnership between Bush's® Beans, Version1 and GENYOUth and the upcoming 2022 Invitational Rocket League Tournament, please visit bushbeans.com/fightyouthhunger or for more information on GENYOUth or to make a donation, visit www.genyouthnow.org/donate.

About GENYOUth

GENYOUth is a 501c3 nonprofit organization that creates healthier school communities. We convene a network of private and public partners, including Fortune 100 companies and foundations, to raise funds for youth wellness initiatives that give youth the inspiration, motivation, and programs to be healthy high-achieving students. GENYOUth's flagship program, Fuel Up to Play 60, enrolls over 73,000 U.S. schools, reaching over 38 million students. Our school nutrition grants increase access to healthy school meals among food insecure students. NFL FLAG-In-School is GENYOUth's fastest growing program with over 25,000 school communities reaching over 15 million students. AdVenture Capital brings out the entrepreneurial spirit and creativity of students with the support of corporate mentors to solve real world problems. And starting in 2021, GENYOUth is the official charitable partner of Taste of the NFL, a purpose-driven Super Bowl culinary experience which raises awareness and generates funds to fight hunger and food insecurity to support the organization's commitment to end student hunger. For more information visit www.genyouthnow.org

About Version1

Version1 is a professional gaming and esports entertainment company. It operates four competitive esports teams across three of gaming's most popular titles – Call of Duty, Rocket League and VALORANT. Version1 was founded by the Wilf family, who also own the Minnesota Vikings (NFL) and entrepreneur and investor Gary Vaynerchuk, in July 2019. Version1 is an imaginative brand and company. Our focus is on continually improving and iterating to become a better version of ourselves and contribute better competitive rosters, entertaining content, and ways for our fans to engage with us and each other both online and in real life. For more information visit www.version1.gg

About Bush's® Beans

Bush's is That Beautiful Bean Co.—a quality-obsessed, family-owned business since 1908. We believe in the goodness of the humble bean, a food that's equally good for humans and the earth. When you enjoy our beans, you can trust that they're the very best, because we wouldn't serve your family anything less. Since we got our start more than 110 years ago in Chestnut Hill, Tenn., Bush's has always maintained that quality is the best policy. We pursue excellence and exceptional taste in our beans, sauces, and everything we do. That's why, from mouthwatering Baked Beans to Chili Beans to our newest Sidekicks, you're cooking up the best with Bush's. In addition to this announced partnership, Bush's also concentrates our efforts helping to feed those less fortunate through our partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank / Feeding America. For more information, visit www.bushbeans.com & www.bushbeansfoodservice.com

