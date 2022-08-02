Ansys Certified by Best Practice Institute as a Most Loved Workplace

Most Loved Workplaces certification recognizes great workplaces where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work

Key Highlights

Ansys certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™

Employees were surveyed on the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging, among other elements of satisfaction and sentiment

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) is now certified as a Most Loved Workplace®, backed by Best Practice Institute (BPI) research and analysis. Most Loved Workplace® validation provides the most comprehensive look at workplace sentiment for organizations today.

Ansys is now certified as a Most Loved Workplace® based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™, which surveyed employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment. (PRNewswire)

Ansys has been certified as a Most Loved Workplace® because of its shared company values, support of employees in achieving their professional and personal goals, and respect and value of all voices and ideas.

Most Loved Workplaces® certify companies where employees are the happiest and most satisfied at work. Ansys became certified as a Most Loved Workplace based on its scores on the Love of Workplace Index™, which surveyed employees on various elements around employee satisfaction and sentiment, including the level of respect, collaboration, support, and sense of belonging.

In its original research that created MLW criteria, Backed by BPI, Most Loved Workplaces surveyed more than 175 companies and more than 3,000 executives across the United States, the Middle East/Northern Africa, and Southeast Asia. They found that productivity rises as employee sentiment increases, with 94 percent of responders saying they did three to four times more work for a company they loved and 95 percent saying they stayed at companies they loved three to four times longer. Most Loved Workplaces certification is the most valid method to determine employee experience and recognize a great workplace.

"We are honored to be certified as a Most Loved Workplace for 2022," said Julie Murphy, vice president of human resources at Ansys. "Our ONE Ansys culture has inclusion at its core, and our people are our greatest asset. Together, we fuel new ideas, build relationships, and help each other realize our greatest potentials, with our professional purpose stemming from doing what we love."

To learn more about the Best Practice Institute, visit bestpracticeinstitute.org.

To view the company certification page for Ansys, visit https://mostlovedworkplace.com/companies/ansys/.

About Ansys

When visionary companies need to know how their world-changing ideas will perform, they close the gap between design and reality with Ansys simulation. For more than 50 years, Ansys software has enabled innovators across industries to push boundaries by using the predictive power of simulation. From sustainable transportation to advanced semiconductors, from satellite systems to life-saving medical devices, the next great leaps in human advancement will be powered by Ansys.

Take a leap of certainty … with Ansys.

