WorkFaith Launches WorkFaith Now

Workforce Development Non-Profit Introduces New Online Learning Platform

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today WorkFaith announced WorkFaith Now, a new online learning platform for job seekers and employees. WorkFaith Now offers self-paced job readiness and career development courses at no cost to both individuals looking for work and staffing agencies who want to upskill their clients.

"WorkFaith Now is a transformative digital platform that gives 24/7 access to faith-based training and coaching opportunities. No longer is time or transportation a barrier for those who need immediate access to critical job resources," says Nick Hardy, Chief Program Officer at WorkFaith.

"When you access WorkFaith Now, you can expect to receive essential job training skills that have helped thousands of individuals obtain employment over the years. WorkFaith is an industry leader in workforce development, and has a vetted process that caters to individuals looking for long-term employment."

Features of WorkFaith Now include:

24/7 access from a smart device

Engaging on-demand content

No cost to the user

WorkFaith Now will be available starting August 1. For more information on WorkFaith Now, visit workfaithnow.org.

About WorkFaith: WorkFaith is a 501 c(3) organization that provides faith-based training and coaching for anyone who desires long-term employment. WorkFaith has helped thousands of people find work and achieve long-term success for over 16 years. For more information on WorkFaith, please visit workfaith.org.

