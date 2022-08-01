TRAVIS SCOTT ANNOUNCES "ROAD TO UTOPIA" RESIDENCY WITH ZOUK NIGHTCLUB AT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Scott to Take the Stage at the Premier Nightclub Starting Sept. 17

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travis Scott announces "Road to Utopia" – a mind-bending, first-of-its-kind nightclub residency experience with Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas. Travis brings an unmatched energy and singular creative force to the property's list of iconic residents on what promises to be a spectacle only suited for Las Vegas. The first of seven shows begin on September 17, 2022.

ZOUK GROUP UNVEILS UNMATCHED TALENT ROSTER FOR AYU DAYCLUB AND ZOUK NIGHTCLUB AT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS, REVEALS SUNDAY CONCEPT PARTY (PRNewsfoto/Resorts World Las Vegas) (PRNewswire)

Scott has quickly become a cultural phenomenon as he changed the course of hip-hop with a procession of groundbreaking albums. The residency at Zouk Nightclub will feature top hits guests know and love – and just may feature some previews of upcoming tracks. As Zouk Group continues to change the face of Las Vegas nightlife, Scott was an obvious choice to elevate the experience and offer something guests have not yet seen.

Zouk Nightclub pushes the boundaries of live music as the most technologically advanced nightlife venue in Las Vegas. The venue features an unrivaled, high-technology experience that transforms based on the evening's performing artist, including the venue's LED Mothership and shifting ceiling. Zouk Group and Resorts World Las Vegas previously announced their partnership in November 2020, bringing multiple entertainment and lifestyle concepts to the over 3,500-room integrated resort, the first ground-up property to open on the Las Vegas Strip in over a decade.

"Travis Scott was a seamless fit for the Zouk Nightclub roster," said Andrew Li, CEO of Zouk Group. "His electric performances will pair perfectly with our immersive atmosphere, bringing our guests an unmatched show unlike anything else they can find in Las Vegas. We can't wait to kick off his residency and continue to amplify our talent lineup."

"From his music and fashion to unprecedented brand collaborations, Travis Scott is a one-of-a-kind, multi-talented artist. His residency will bring a new level of energy to Resorts World Las Vegas and add to the property's diverse list of entertainment and nightlife offerings," said Ronn Nicolli, Chief Marketing Officer of Resorts World Las Vegas.

Current dates on sale to the public are:

Sept. 17 and Oct. 15

Additional performance dates and ticket information to be announced soon. For updates, visit zoukgrouplv.com or follow Zouk Group Las Vegas on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

About Travis Scott :



The future depends on Travis Scott. Never one to follow, the Houston native asserts himself as not only a leader in music, but also in fashion, culture, and beyond. The diamond-certified eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist, designer, style icon, actor, producer, and Cactus Jack record label founder has changed the course of hip-hop with a procession of groundbreaking albums and conversation-starting moves. Indicative of his impact, he has ignited the Super Bowl, starred in his own NETFLIX documentary LOOK MOM I CAN FLY, and even scored a place on President Barack Obama's Playlist. So far, Travis has collected 40 billion total streams and counting in addition dozens of gold, platinum, and multiplatinum certifications around the globe. Following 2015's platinum-selling Rodeo, he has notched three #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, including the platinum Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight [2016], quadruple-platinum ASTROWORLD [2018], and JACKBOYS [2019]. He has also ignited four #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including the RIAA diamond-selling "SICKO MODE." He set the precedent for online performances with his Fortnite event ASTRONOMICAL, breaking records, making history, and drawing an audience of tens of millions. Giving back, Travis launched the Cactus Jack Foundation as a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.

About Zouk Group



Zouk Group is a global lifestyle company with establishments that span across nightlife, entertainment, and dining sectors. Its namesake, Zouk, is a 29-year-old nightlife brand known for pushing boundaries of dance music and propelling Singapore on the global map. Ranked Asia's best club on DJ Mag's annual Top 100 Clubs list since 2017 and top globally since 2010, Zouk is Singapore's foremost clubbing institution, delivering the freshest in dance music across genres, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, a constant roster of stellar international, regional and local residents, and top-notch service and hospitality.

Zouk has since evolved into an all-encompassing global lifestyle brand that has expanded into the food & beverage sector with new brands like social gaming bar RedTail, vibe dining restaurant FUHU, and more concepts in the pipeline. Aside from club offerings, Zouk Group also owns ZoukOut, Asia's premier dawn-to-dusk music festival featuring world class DJs, which attracts a cosmopolitan mix of locals and tourists within and beyond Asia to the beachfront of Singapore. Zouk Group oversees club and lifestyle entities in Singapore, Genting Highlands in Malaysia, on board the Genting-owned cruise ship and Las Vegas. The company also owns the franchise to Five Guys in Singapore and Malaysia.

ABOUT RESORTS WORLD LAS VEGAS

Resorts World Las Vegas was developed by Genting Berhad, a publicly traded Malaysian corporation registered with the Nevada Gaming Commission. The company has affiliated operations in the Americas, Malaysia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the Bahamas. In partnership with Hilton, Resorts World Las Vegas integrates three of Hilton's premium brands into its resort campus, including Las Vegas Hilton, the resort's full-service brand; Conrad Las Vegas, Hilton's lifestyle luxury brand; and LXR, Hilton's network of independent luxury properties, which operates as Crockfords Las Vegas, Genting's internationally renowned ultra-luxury brand. Resorts World Las Vegas features 3,506 guest rooms and suites, an innovative, next-generation gaming floor, world-class food and beverage options, a 5,000-capacity theatre, distinct nightlife venues, a curated retail collection of designer and boutique shops and more. The integrated resort weaves time-honored traditions of the international Resorts World brand into the fabric of Las Vegas, introducing a bold, fresh take on hospitality to the city with stunning design, progressive technology and world-class guest service. Resorts World Las Vegas is Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a verification that ensures the resort has appropriate health safety procedures in place. For more information, visit rwlasvegas.com or find us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

CONTACT: Emily Kjesbo, resortsworld@abmc-us.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Resorts World Las Vegas