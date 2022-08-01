SNICKERS™ Seasoning Blend Launches Nationwide

B&G Foods Releases New Seasoning Featuring the Classic Flavor Profile of SNICKERS® That's Sure To Satisfy!

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B&G Foods revealed today SNICKERS™ Shakers Seasoning Blend, the first official seasoning blend to perfectly capture the chocolatey, luscious caramel, and peanut flavor profile of the beloved classic SNICKERS® bar. The release of SNICKERS™ Shakers Seasoning Blend comes on the heels of B&G Foods' successful seasoning category partnership with Mars for TWIX™ Shakers Seasoning Blend (2021). The new SNICKERS-inspired seasoning is rolling onto shelves nationwide this month.

"We're pleased to expand our wildly popular licensed seasoning blends line with the addition of SNICKERS, one of the most iconic chocolate bars of all time," said Jordan Greenberg, President of Spices & Seasonings and Executive Vice President of B&G Foods. "With the introduction of SNICKERS™ Shakers Seasoning Blend, everyone can now shake the SNICKERS® taste they love onto their favorite snacks and treats."

SNICKERS™ Shakers Seasoning Blend combines the classic chocolate bar's delicious blend of chocolate, peanut, and caramel flavors to recreate the mouth-watering taste of a SNICKERS® bar. The seasoning blend can be sprinkled on foods and drinks, including ice cream, cookies, milkshakes, cookies, yogurt and more to enhance the flavor profile.

"At Mars we are consumer obsessed and have noticed the clear desire that has emerged among consumers to be able to add the flavors of their favorite confections to both sweet and savory foods," said Michelle Deignan, Senior Brand Director, Mars Wrigley. "We're pleased to partner with B&G Foods to allow consumers to experience the delicious and satisfying taste of SNICKERS® in a completely new, and shake-able, way with SNICKERS™ Shakers Seasoning Blend."

For more information about SNICKERS™ Shakers Seasoning Blend, including recipe inspirations, please visit bgfoods.com/snickers.

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE: BGS) and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

About Mars, Incorporated

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and Petcare products and services, we employ 133,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our suppliers and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com .

Media Contact:

Jessica Reich

Gillian Small PR

jessica@gilliansmallpr.com

