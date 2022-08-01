North Island Credit Union Launches Book Drive To Benefit Local Title 1 Schools

All Credit Union Branches Accepting Book Donations for San Diego Elementary School Students

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North Island Credit Union has launched a book drive to help ensure children in low-income households have access to books outside the classroom. The book drive is being conducted in partnership with the Scripps Howard Foundation and ABC 10News as part of its "If You Give a Child a Book . . ." childhood literacy campaign.

Through August 30th, North Island Credit Union encourages community members to drop off new books to any of its branch locations in San Diego County. A complete list of North Island Credit Union locations is available here. Donated books should be new and appropriate for kindergarten through elementary school students. All books will be given to students attending Title 1 schools in San Diego County.

"We invite everyone to join this effort to make books accessible and nurture a joy of reading for children in our underserved communities," said North Island Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell. "This campaign will get books directly into the hands of children who need them most, helping address the literacy gap in our communities and providing the resources to support reading outside the classroom."

Drop Off locations include:

7968 El Cajon Blvd, La Mesa, CA

2550 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA

9119 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA

9420 Mira Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA

Naval Air Base, Saufley St Bldg. 318, San Diego, CA

10549 Scripps Poway Pkwy, San Diego, CA

45 N. Broadway, Chula Vista, CA

5898 Copley Dr, San Diego, CA

1101 Palm Ave, Imperial Beach, CA

884 Eastlake Pkwy, Chula Vista, CA

301 N. Magnolia Ave , El Cajon, CA

The annual "If You Give a Child a Book … " childhood literacy campaign is a partnership of the Scripps Howard Foundation, members of the Scripps family, employees of The E.W. Scripps Company, and the communities it serves. The campaign has distributed more than 500,000 books since its launch in 2016. Monetary donations are also accepted to purchase books for students in need here.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of over $4 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @northislandcu.

