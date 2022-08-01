MAREX TO ACQUIRE ED&F MAN CAPITAL MARKETS

Strengthens the group's global franchise

Expands client offering in clearing, metals, fixed income and equities

Creates leading US franchise and extends global footprint to Dubai and APAC

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marex Group ('Marex'), the diversified global financial services platform, today announces that it has agreed to acquire ED&F Man Capital Markets, the financial services division of ED&F Man Group. ED&F Man Capital Markets has approximately 450 employees across the globe and generated over $235 million of revenues in 2021. The deal is expected to complete by the end of the year, subject to regulatory approvals.

Marex's longstanding strategy has been to grow the firm and increase diversity of earnings, both by product and geography, and this transaction accomplishes that. This will materially expand Marex's client offering in Clearing, add to its market-leading Metal franchise and to the nascent businesses in Fixed Income and Equities. It will also extend the firm's global footprint in Dubai and APAC and create a leading US franchise.

Marex has a strong track record acquiring high quality businesses and, across its portfolio of acquisitions over the past three years, has increased revenues by 25% and profit by 190% versus the respective prior year's performance, delivering an average portfolio ROE of 20%.

Marex is excited about the growth prospects for the ED&F Man Capital Markets businesses and how in combination it can better serve existing customers and attract new clients.

Ian Lowitt, CEO of Marex Group, commented: "We are delighted to welcome the ED&F Man Capital Markets team to Marex. The business is an excellent fit with our existing capabilities, and I am excited by the opportunity of working across the significantly strengthened and expanded global footprint. Marex is gaining a high-quality global team. Underscoring our commitment to grow and better serve our clients, this acquisition creates a more competitive, diversified and resilient firm which will provide an enhanced client offering as well as more opportunities for our staff. This is an exciting time for the firm, and we anticipate a bright future for the combined businesses."

Commenting, Jade Moore, Group Executive Director of ED&F Man, said: "Over the decade since its creation, ED&F Man Capital Markets has grown to become a financial brokerage operating at the heart of the global financial services ecosystem. On completion, a new chapter will start as part of Marex and with the benefit of their market leading platform. The sale of ED&F Man Capital Markets is very much in line with our group's strategic plan to focus on our core soft commodities trading businesses. Marex will be able to provide the appropriate resources and investment to enable the firm to achieve its full potential and we are therefore confident that this change in ownership will be to the benefit of all our stakeholders."

Barclays served as financial advisor to Marex on this deal.

About the Marex Group

Marex is a diversified global financial services platform, providing essential liquidity, market access and infrastructure services to clients in the commodities, energy and financial markets.

The Marex Group provides comprehensive coverage across five core services: Market Making, Execution & Clearing, Hedging & Investment Solutions, Price Discovery and Data & Advisory. It has a leading franchise in many major metals, energy and agricultural products, executing around 38 million trades and clearing over 193 million contracts in 2021. The Marex Group provides access to the world's major commodity markets, covering a broad range of clients that include some of the largest commodity producers, consumers and traders. Marex maintains a strong balance sheet with prudent capital and liquidity positions and has an investment grade credit rating.

Marex was established in 2005 but through its subsidiaries can trace its roots in the commodity markets back almost 100 years. Headquartered in London with 22 offices worldwide, the Marex Group has over 1,100 employees across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

For more information visit www.marex.com

About ED&F Man

ED&F Man is a global agricultural commodities merchant with 5,500 people in 50 countries. ED&F Man Commodities is the Group's core commodity trading division, trading sugar, coffee and molasses products. For more information visit www.edfman.com

About ED&F Man Capital Markets

ED&F Man Capital Markets is a global financial brokerage business and the financial services division of ED&F Man. It provides access to multiple exchanges and clearing houses across multiple jurisdictions, offering an unrivalled breadth of products and services: future and options, metals, fixed income, equities, energy and foreign exchange. For more information, please visit www.edfmancapital.com

