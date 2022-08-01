Invitation to presentation of RaySearch's interim report for the second quarter of 2022

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts, investors, and the media are invited to a presentation of RaySearch's interim report for the second quarter of 2022 on August 25, 2022, at 10.00. The report will be published on August 25, 2022, at 07.45 am CEST, and will be available together with presentation images on raysearchlabs.com.
Johan Löf, founder and CEO, and Björn Hårdemark, interim CFO, will present the company's development in a webcast. After the presentation (held in English) there is the opportunity to ask questions.
Link to webcast: https://raysearchlabs.creo.se/220825
Or dial in to join the webcast:
Sweden: + 46 (0) 8 505 100 31
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 207 107 06 13
United States: +1 (1) 631 570 56 13
For more information, please contact:
Johan Löf, Founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0) 8 510 530 00
johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com
Björn Hårdemark, Interim CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)
Telephone: +46 (0) 709 564 217
bjorn.hardemark@raysearchlabs.com
