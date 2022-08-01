Building Industry Association of Southern California to Reveal 2023 Rose Parade(R) Float Design at Tournament of Roses House

Jr. Builders Present Design Concept for Float on Behalf of BIASC's Centennial Celebration

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) announced today, their 2023 Rose Parade(R) float design will be revealed at the Tournament of Roses House on August 11, 2022. This exclusive event will be held at 391 S. Orange Grove Boulevard in Pasadena, CA at 4pm.

This announcement follows BIASC's previous reveal that Junior Builders were given complete control of their float's theme and design concept. On July 14th, BIASC held a one-day design session for 10-15 year olds, hosted by national homebuilder Brookfield Residential in Costa Mesa, CA. Jr. Builders watched an interactive slide show of past Rose Parade floats for design inspiration and then began a brainstorming and designing session. Tim Estes, President of Fiesta Float Builders and Rose Parade(R) Board Member, Greg Custer were in attendance and spoke to the children about float design concepts.

"Our Junior Builders did a fantastic job in capturing our industry's history while highlighting how we are going to build future communities," said BIASC CEO Jeff Montejano. BIASC is embarking on its 100th anniversary celebration and we are excited about having our young Junior Builders represent our industry for this historic event.''

BIASC will hold their unveiling on the grounds, with special attendance and speech by Amy (Kauzlaric) Wainscott, President and Chairman of the Board for the 2023 Pasadena Tournament of Roses®. Other notable attendees and speaking guests include Senator Bob Hertzberg, 18th Senate District, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, 5th District, and Scott Drury, CEO of SoCalGas. UCLA and USC football alumni and Jr. Builders along with the region's most prestigious home builders will be in attendance as well.

"The Tournament House holds incredible history and is a pivotal landmark for everything the Tournament of Roses represents," said Dave Bartlett, Vice President, Land Entitlement - Brookfield Properties Development and BIASC Chairman. "It is the ideal location to mark the unveiling of the Building Industry Association of Southern California's Jr. Builders float design. This incredible kick-off event is sure to be marked an unforgettable moment in BIASC's history with the Rose Parade(R)."

For more information on BIASC's formal float unveiling on August 11th, ticket reservations and sponsorship opportunities, please visit: https://members.biasc.org/events/tournament-of-roses-house-exclusive-summer-reception .

About Building Industry of Southern California

The Building Industry Association of Southern California (BIASC) is the voice of the region's building industry, with four chapters offering localized services to building professionals from Ventura to the southern tip of Orange County. Throughout its 90-year history, the association has served its builder and associate members by anticipating, protecting and promoting their common interests through its many programs, services, councils and committees. For more information on the Building Industry Association of Southern California, visit https://biasc.org/ .

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses® Association

The Tournament of Roses is a volunteer organization that hosts America's New Year Celebration® with the Rose Parade® presented by Honda, the Rose Bowl Game® and a variety of accompanying events. The Association's 935 volunteer members will drive the success of 134th Rose Parade themed "Turning The Corner," on Monday, January 2, 2023, followed by the 109th Rose Bowl Game. For more information, visit www.tournamentofroses.com . Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

