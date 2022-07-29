Synup Launches Messenger

NEW YORK, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Synup announced today the launch of Messenger, which will enable enterprises and business owners to configure and respond to Google Business Messages within Synup's platform.

Synup is adding Messenger to brands' favorite local-digital marketing hub (PRNewswire)

Synup adds Messenger capability to brands' favorite local-digital marketing hub.

Synup is the leading SaaS platform powering customer acquisition, advocacy and loyalty for global brands and their business locations. With the addition of Messenger, Synup adds a key capability to brands' favorite local-digital marketing hub.

Google Business Messages is a mobile conversational channel that allows users to post questions to businesses directly on Google Maps and Search, such as: "Can we visit without a prior appointment?" However, businesses are expected to maintain a response SLA of 24-hours or else they risk Google deactivating the business messaging feature for their account.

Ravi Petlur, Synup's CTO, adds: "With Messenger, customers can get a consolidated view to manage, and respond to multi-location messages at scale. This not only helps them meet Google's SLA but also enables them to respond to messages with intelligent templates and the capability to manage these templates - effectively translating to operational efficiencies for our customers, who may have 10 or 10,000s of locations."

Consumer usage data indicates that customers favor messaged-based communications when interacting with businesses and brands.

"85% of consumers would like to message brands directly today. Google factors in interactions on business profiles in order to rank them and responding to customer messages is a key component. Building Messenger is part of our endeavor to improve customer acquisition, advocacy and loyalty to brands," said Ashwin Ramesh, CEO and founder of Synup.

Synup's next-generation platform - recognized in the Inc. 500, and Best Est. ROI in 2021 by G2 Reviews - has been used by 300,000+ businesses to date. It currently supports clients across verticals including retail, restaurants, automotive, hospitality, healthcare, financial services, and real estate.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Synup