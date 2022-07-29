Seegene unveils strategies for global expansion at 2022 AACC

Company has taken part in the Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo since 2007

This year's event showcased its In-life PCR campaign and STARlet-AIOS

Seegene also displayed Novaplex™ assays, including a test for detecting the monkeypox virus

SEOUL, South Korea, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seegene Inc. (096530), South Korea's leading molecular diagnostics company, took part in the 2022 American Association of Clinical Chemistry (AACC) Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo in Chicago between July 26-28. Seegene showcased its 'In-life PCR' campaign and its automated PCR Solution 'STARlet-AIOS,' as well as a suite of Novaplex™ assays, including a test for detecting the monkeypox virus.

The AACC meeting, now in its 74th year, is the world's largest gathering for the clinical laboratory and diagnostics industry. More than 200 global companies participated in this year's event. Seegene has taken part since 2007.

In-life PCR: Keeping communities safe through regular testing

Seegene's In-life PCR campaign is a global initiative that emphasizes regular testing of COVID-19, influenza, and cold viruses to identify infected individuals with mild or no symptoms. This, in turn, may help curb widespread transmissions within communities. The campaign will target venues that require face-to-face interactions, such as schools, workplaces, and nursing homes.

Seegene will use the Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2/FluA/FluB/RSV Assay, which can simultaneously detect COVID-19, flu A and B, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and will provide the necessary PCR instruments.

At the AACC, Seegene shared the campaign's mission with participants and potential partners. The company recently partnered with a test center in Vietnam to launch the campaign and is working to expand the initiative to other regions, including Europe and the Middle East.

Enabling PCR testing at small clinics with fully automated STARlet-AIOS

Seegene's STARlet-AIOS (All-in-One System) will provide "hands-free" PCR workflows, from nucleic acid extraction to result analysis. It is a fully automated (sample in – result out) system that can be operated by those with minimal PCR experience.

STARlet-AIOS is compatible with a wide range of Seegene's syndromic assays that can simultaneously test for multiple targets with just a single tube. The company has obtained EU-approval for over 30 tests that can detect COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses, human papillomavirus (HPV), other sexually transmitted infections (STIs), gastrointestinal infections (GIs), and drug resistance (DR).

STARlet-AIOS, which has a smaller footprint compared to other solutions in the market, is composed of independent and detachable PCR component instruments. Test centers can purchase the full set or modify their systems by adding detachable modules. The latter can be an eco-friendly option as it doesn't require additional resources or manufacturing.

The modular nature of the system also makes maintenance convenient, while authorization procedures are easier as it combines pre-approved instruments. It is the world's first "assembled" solution that enables automated syndromic testing.

These features will allow small hospitals, local clinics, and public health centers to integrate STARlet-AIOS into their workflows. The STARlet-AIOS is expected to play a pivotal role in the expansion of Seegene's In-life PCR campaign.

Also, at the 2022 AACC, Seegene displayed its Research Use Only (RUO) product line, Novaplex™, for the U.S. market. This portfolio includes a dedicated test for detecting the monkeypox virus.

Seegene recently strengthened its U.S. leadership team as part of efforts to extend its global success to the U.S. market.

