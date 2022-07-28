Steel Partners Celebrates National Intern Day with Milwaukee Town Hall and Interns Event

MILWAUKEE, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bobby Valentine convened with interns from Steel Partners, a diversified holding company, to celebrate National Intern Day in Milwaukee this week.

Steel Partners Logo (PRNewsfoto/Steel Partners) (PRNewswire)

Bobby Valentine convened with interns from Steel Partners to celebrate National Intern Day in Milwaukee this week.

Of the company's more than 80 interns, 60 met with company leaders from Steel Partners' operating companies including Lucas-Milhaupt, a global provider and leading producer of metal joining products based in Cudahy; MTE Corporation, which specializes in magnetics and transformer designs and is based in Menomonee Falls; and MTI, a manufacturer and developer of precision and high-performance motors, drives, and controllers, based in Prairie Falls.

Through this joint program, Steel employees and interns heard directly from Valentine about the company's core values of Teamwork, Respect, Integrity, and Commitment. Steel Partners' biggest priority is to work with youths and instill vital leadership skills and values early on. The intern program is one more way for young people to develop and maintain these skills.

Valentine addressed the group of interns and Wisconsin-based employees at MTI on Tuesday, July 26th, as part of the larger Steel Sports Town Hall program. This ongoing 2022 event series explores how the Steel Sports core values of Teamwork, Respect, Integrity, and Commitment can be applied to employees' day-to-day lives, creating meaningful impacts beyond the workspace.

While in Wisconsin, the group also attended Wednesday's Milwaukee Brewers - Chicago White Sox game at American Family Field, had professional headshots taken, and toured the Lucas-Milhaupt facility in Cudahy.

"Our core values are essential throughout our lives, and to be able to help instill them in our interns is one of the greatest aspects of our hiring and training programs," said Warren Lichtenstein, the Executive Chairman of Steel Partners. "Our interns are the future of our company, and our world, so we at Steel Partners are dedicated to helping them succeed."

Martin Brown, Steel Sports President and CEO, added, "Steel Sports has always been dedicated to providing intrinsic life skills to every youth who gets involved with our organization. These skills are what help build community within Steel, and empower our youth to go forward into their own lives. Our interns are no exception, and this amazing opportunity for them to meet with Bobby is just one more way for them to help us build the Steel community."

About Steel Sports

Headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, Steel Sports is a social impact business with the mission of inspiring youth to reach their potential, on and off the field, by developing them as athletes and people through the Steel Sports Coaching System– The Lasorda Way. Through its "kids first" approach, Steel Sports is establishing a new standard in youth sports and coaching, forging the next generation of leaders by instilling Steel Sports' core values: Teamwork, Respect, Integrity, and Commitment. Steel Sports creates a positive youth sports experience for over 100,000 athletes each year. For more information, visit www.steelsports.com .

About Steel Partners Holdings, LLP

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( www.steelpartners.com ) (NYSE: SPLP) is a diversified global holding company that owns and operates businesses, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jennifer Golembeske

VP, Project Management

212-520-2290

jgolembeske@steelpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Steel Partners