Shore Bancshares Reports Second Quarter and First-Half Financial Results

EASTON, Md., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHBI) (the "Company") reported net income of $7.499 million or $0.38 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $5.613 million or $0.28 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2022, and net income of $4.031 million or $0.34 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2021. Net income for the first half of 2022 was $13.112 million or $0.66 per diluted common share, compared to net income for the first half of 2021 of $8.028 million or $0.68 per diluted common share. Net income, excluding merger related expenses for the second quarter of 2022 was $7.674 million or $0.39 per diluted common share, compared to net income, excluding merger related expenses of $6.156 million or $0.31 per diluted common share for the first quarter of 2022 and net income, excluding merger related expenses of $4.311 million or $0.37 per diluted common share for the second quarter 2021.
When comparing net income, excluding merger related expenses, for the second quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2022 net income increased $1.5 million due to an increase in net interest income of $2.2 million. When comparing net income, excluding merger related expenses, for the second quarter of 2022 to the second quarter of 2021, net income increased $3.3 million primarily due to increases in net interest income of $10.5 million and noninterest income of $2.9 million. These improvements to income in the second quarter of 2022 were partially offset by an increase in noninterest expenses of $9.4 million primarily as a result of the acquisition of Severn Bank ("Severn") in November of 2021.
"We are pleased to announce our second quarter financial results," said Lloyd L. "Scott" Beatty, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to see strong loan demand and opportunities for growth within our various markets. With minimal merger expenses in the second quarter due to a shift from integration to operation, we noted positive trends in our ROA, efficiency ratio, and tangible book value. Our outlook for the remainder of 2022 is a very positive one, as we continue to maintain our commitment and focus on core earnings and enhanced returns for our shareholders."
Balance Sheet Review
Total assets were $3.443 billion at June 30, 2022, a $17.6 million, or less than 1.0%, decrease when compared to $3.460 billion at the end of 2021. This decrease was due to a decline in interest bearing deposits with other banks of $182.2 million, or 32.1%, partially offset by increases in loans held for investment of $145.4 million, or 6.9%, and investment securities held to maturity of $54.4 million, or 13.4%. The positive organic loan growth for loans held for investment was due to strong loan demand, specifically within our commercial real estate, residential real estate and consumer loan portfolios, partially offset by paydowns in the commercial loan portfolio. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had 37 Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP') loans totaling $1.7 million that were outstanding.
Total deposits decreased $11.9 million, or less than 1%, when compared to December 31, 2021. The decrease in total deposits was primarily due to decreases in money market and savings accounts of $79.7 million, $38.4 million in noninterest-bearing deposits and $12.0 million in time deposits offset by an increase in interest bearing checking accounts of $118.1 million.
Total stockholders' equity increased $2.1 million, or less than 1%, when compared to December 31, 2021, primarily due to current year earnings, partially offset by an increase in unrealized losses of $6.7 million (net of tax) on available for sale securities which are recorded in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). At June 30, 2022, the ratio of total equity to total assets was 10.25% and the ratio of total tangible equity to total tangible assets was 8.39% compared to 10.14% and 8.25% at the end of 2021.
Review of Quarterly Financial Results
Net interest income was $24.6 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $22.4 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $14.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest income when compared to the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to increases in interest and fees on loans of $1.4 million, interest on deposits with other banks of $572 thousand and interest on investment securities of $407 thousand, partially offset by an increase in expense on interest-bearing deposits of $153 thousand. The improvement in interest and fees on loans was due to an increase in the average balance of loans of $81.4 million, or 3.8%. Accretion income from loans acquired from Severn increased over first quarter by $265 thousand. The increase in interest on deposits with other banks was primarily due to the recent increases to the fed funds rate. The increase in interest on taxable investment securities was driven by an increase in the rates of 26bps and an increase in the average balance within these securities of $15.2 million, or 2.9%, resulting from additional purchases of held to maturity securities during second quarter of 2022. The increase in deposits with other banks and investment securities was primarily due to excess liquidity.
The increase in net interest income when compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to increases in interest and fees on loans of $9.1 million, interest on taxable investment securities of $1.3 million and interest on deposits with other banks of $771 thousand, partially offset by increases in expenses on interest-bearing deposits of $455 thousand and long-term borrowings of $171 thousand, all of which were significantly impacted by the acquisition of Severn in the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the merger related impact to the balance sheet, organic loan growth and excess liquidity resulted in an improved overall yield on total earning assets, while maintaining lower cost of funding on core deposits.
The Company's net interest margin increased to 3.10% for the second quarter of 2022 from 2.78% for the first quarter of 2022 and 2.91% for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in net interest margin when compared to the first quarter of 2022 and second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to higher average loan balances, accretion income from purchased loans and higher rates paid on lower yielding assets. Excess liquidity continues to compress the overall net interest margin. Absent excess liquidity of $200 million, we estimate our margin for the second quarter of 2022 would have been 3.31%.
The provision for credit losses was $200 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The comparable amounts were $600 thousand and $650 thousand for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. The decrease in the provision for credit losses during the second quarter of 2022 as compared to the prior quarters was primarily attributed to significant net recoveries. Net recoveries for the second quarter of 2022 were $573 thousand, compared to net recoveries of $166 thousand for the first quarter of 2022 and net recoveries of $125 thousand for the second quarter 2021. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans, excluding PPP loans and acquired loans, was 0.89% at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.92% at March 31, 2022 and 1.12% at June 30, 2021. The decline in the percentage of the allowance from the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to decreased historical loss experience. The decline in the percentage of the allowance from the second quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of improved credit quality, including lower historical loss experience as well as lower pandemic related qualitative reserves.
At June 30, 2022 and March 31, 2022, nonperforming assets were $4.0 million and $3.9 million respectively. The balance of nonperforming assets increased primarily due to an increase in loans 90 days past due still accruing of $671 thousand, or 146.2%, partially offset by a decrease in other real estate owned ("OREO") of $364 thousand, or 64.9%, and nonaccrual loans of $155 thousand, or 5.4%. Accruing troubled debt restructuring ("TDRs") decreased $110 thousand, or 2.2%, at June 30, 2022 compared to March 31, 2022. When comparing the second quarter of 2022 to the second quarter of 2021, nonperforming assets decreased $882 thousand, or 18.0%, primarily due to decreases in nonaccrual loans of $1.3 million, or 31.8%, offset by an increase in loans 90 days past due still accruing of $378 thousand, or 50.3%. Accruing TDRs decreased $1.4 million, or 22.8%. The ratio of nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs to total assets was 0.26%, 0.25% and 0.53% at June 30, 2022, March 31, 2022 and June 30, 2021, respectively. In addition, the ratio of accruing TDRs to total loans at June 30, 2022 was 0.22% compared to 0.23% at March 31, 2022 and 0.43% at June 30, 2021.
Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 decreased $213 thousand, or 3.5%, when compared to the first quarter of 2022 and increased $2.9 million, or 100.9%, when compared to the second quarter of 2021. The decrease compared to the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a decrease in revenue associated with the mortgage division of $771 thousand, or 41.3%, and partially offset by increases in interchange credits of $215 thousand, Mid-MD Title Company ("Mid-MD Title") revenue of $103 thousand and service charges on deposit accounts of $79 thousand. The increase in noninterest income when compared to the second quarter of 2021 was largely impacted by the addition of Severn in the fourth quarter of 2021 which included mortgage-banking revenue of $1.1 million and Mid-MD Title revenue of $426 thousand and also contributed to the increase in service charges on deposit accounts of $755 thousand and interchange fees of $217 thousand.
Total noninterest expense, excluding merger related expenses, for the second quarter of 2022 increased $251 thousand or 1.2%, when compared to the first quarter of 2022 and increased $9.4 million, or 89.1%, when compared to the second quarter of 2021. The increase in noninterest expense when compared to the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to increases in fee and loan servicing expenses as well as derivatives expense. The increase from the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to increases in salaries and wages, employee related benefits, occupancy expense, data processing, amortization of intangible assets and legal and professional fees, which were all significantly impacted by adding Severn and its operations.
Review of Six-Month Financial Results
Net interest income for the first six months of 2022 was $47.0 million, an increase of $19.1 million, or 68.6%, when compared to the first six months of 2021. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to an increase in total interest income of $20.1 million, or 65.2%, specifically interest and fees on loans of $16.8 million, or 58.4%. The improvement of interest and fees on loans was primarily due to the increase in the average balance of $740.5 million, or 51.1%, coupled with accretion income from the acquired loans of $1.5 million for the first six months of 2022. Taxable investment securities and interest on deposits with other banks increased $2.4 million and $978 thousand, respectively, partially offset by an increase in total interest expense of $974 thousand. The increase in interest expense was the result of an increase in the average balance of interest bearing deposits of $860.6 million, or 68.1%, despite the rates paid on these deposits declining 9bps. Interest on long term borrowings increased by $346 thousand due to long-term advances with FHLB and junior subordinated debt acquired as part of the Severn acquisition.
The provision for credit losses for the six months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 was $800 thousand and $1.1 million, respectively. The decrease in provision for credit losses was the result of significant recoveries in the first six months of 2022 of $739 thousand compared to $125 thousand for the first six months of 2021. The ratio of the allowance to total loans decreased from 1.02% at June 30, 2021, to 0.68% at June 30, 2022. Excluding PPP loans and acquired loans, the ratio of the allowance for credit losses to period-end loans was 0.89% at June 30, 2022, lower than the 1.12% at June 30, 2021, primarily due to improved credit quality, lower historical loss experience, and reduced pandemic related qualitative factors.
Total noninterest income for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased $6.4 million, or 117.6%, when compared to the same period in 2021. The increase in noninterest income primarily consisted of revenue associated with the mortgage division of $3.0 million, service charges on deposit accounts of $1.4 million, revenue from Mid-Maryland Title of $749 thousand and other noninterest income of $803 thousand. The increase in other noninterest income was primarily due to increases in rental income of $666 thousand and other loan fee income of $232 thousand partially offset by losses of $88 thousand related to market value adjustments of equity securities.
Total noninterest expense, excluding merger related expenses, for the six months ended June 30, 2022 increased $18.5 million, or 87.9%, when compared to the same period in 2021. The increase was primarily the result of higher salaries, employee benefits, occupancy expense, other intangibles, data processing costs, other noninterest expenses, and FDIC insurance premiums due to significant increases in new and existing customers and the acquisition of Severn. In addition, as previously mentioned, during the first six months of 2022 the Company recorded merger-related expenses of $971 thousand due to the acquisition of Severn.
Shore Bancshares Information
Shore Bancshares is a financial holding company headquartered in Easton, Maryland and is the largest independent bank holding company located on Maryland's Eastern Shore. It is the parent company of Shore United Bank. Shore Bancshares engages in trust and wealth management services through Wye Financial Partners, a division of Shore United Bank. Additional information is available at www.shorebancshares.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements (as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be the same as those anticipated by management. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. These projections involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. While there is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, below are certain factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained or implied in the forward-looking statements: changes in general economic, political, or industry conditions; geopolitical concerns, including the ongoing war in Ukraine; the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants and mutations and their impact on the global economy and financial market conditions and our business, results of operations, and financial condition; uncertainty in U.S. fiscal and monetary policy, including the interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; inflation/deflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; volatility and disruptions in global capital and credit markets; the transition away from USD LIBOR and uncertainty regarding potential alternative reference rates, including SOFR; competitive pressures on product pricing and services; success, impact, and timing of our business strategies, including market acceptance of any new products or services; the impact of changes in financial services policies, laws, and regulations, including those concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance, and the application thereof by regulatory bodies; cybersecurity threats and the cost of defending against them, including the costs of compliance with potential legislation to combat cybersecurity at a state, national, or global level; and other factors that may affect our future results. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports filed by Shore Bancshares, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors".
The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to publicly announce the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD
Net interest income
$
24,618
$
14,103
74.6
%
$
47,048
$
27,902
68.6
%
Provision for credit losses
200
650
(69.2)
800
1,075
(25.6)
Noninterest income
5,833
2,903
100.9
11,879
5,460
117.6
Noninterest expense
20,094
10,876
84.8
40,426
21,375
89.1
Income before income taxes
10,157
5,480
85.3
17,701
10,912
62.2
Income tax expense
2,658
1,449
83.4
4,589
2,884
59.1
Net income
$
7,499
$
4,031
86.0
$
13,112
$
8,028
63.3
Return on average assets
0.88
%
0.78
%
10
bp
0.77
%
0.80
%
(3)
bp
Return on average assets excluding amortization of intangibles and merger related expenses - Non-GAAP (2)
0.94
0.86
8
0.85
0.84
1
Return on average equity
8.52
8.19
33
7.49
8.23
(74)
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1), (2)
11.41
9.89
152
10.41
9.62
79
Net interest margin
3.10
2.91
19
2.94
2.96
(2)
Efficiency ratio - GAAP
65.99
63.95
204
68.60
64.07
453
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1), (2)
63.44
60.90
254
65.13
62.06
307
PER SHARE DATA
Basic and diluted net income per common share
$
0.38
$
0.34
11.8
%
$
0.66
$
0.68
(2.9)
%
Dividends paid per common share
$
0.12
$
0.12
—
$
0.24
$
0.24
—
Book value per common share at period end
17.77
16.91
5.1
Tangible book value per common share at period end - Non-GAAP (1)
14.26
15.29
(6.7)
Market value at period end
18.50
16.75
10.4
Market range:
High
21.21
18.01
17.8
21.41
18.10
18.3
Low
17.91
16.10
11.2
17.91
12.99
37.9
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
Loans
$
2,217,139
$
1,444,684
53.5
%
$
2,188,236
$
1,447,767
51.1
%
Investment securities
546,252
286,121
90.9
538,676
257,130
109.5
Earning assets
3,189,926
1,949,509
63.6
3,233,136
1,908,945
69.4
Assets
3,419,168
2,061,214
65.9
3,448,165
2,018,818
70.8
Deposits
2,993,098
1,822,148
64.3
3,018,517
1,782,627
69.3
Stockholders' equity
353,192
197,532
78.8
353,102
196,666
79.5
CREDIT QUALITY DATA
Net (recoveries) charge-offs
$
(573)
$
(125)
(358.4)
%
$
(739)
$
(125)
(491.2)
%
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,693
$
3,947
(31.8)
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
1,130
752
50.3
Other real estate owned
197
203
(3.0)
Total nonperforming assets
4,020
4,902
(18.0)
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
4,894
6,338
(22.8)
Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs
$
8,914
$
11,240
(20.7)
CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Period-end equity to assets
10.25
%
9.37
%
88
bp
Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
8.39
8.55
(16)
Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans
(0.10)
(0.03)
(7)
(0.07)
%
(0.03)
%
(4)
bp
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:
Period-end loans (3)
0.68
1.02
(34)
Period-end loans (4)
0.89
1.12
(23)
Nonaccrual loans
574.94
382.27
193
Nonperforming assets
385.15
307.79
77
Accruing TDRs
316.37
238.06
78
Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs
173.69
134.23
39
As a percent of total loans:
Nonaccrual loans
0.12
0.27
(15)
Accruing TDRs
0.22
0.43
(21)
Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs
0.34
0.70
(36)
As a percent of total loans+other real estate owned:
Nonperforming assets
0.18
0.33
(15)
Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs
0.39
0.76
(37)
As a percent of total assets:
Nonaccrual loans
0.08
0.19
(11)
Nonperforming assets
0.12
0.23
(11)
Accruing TDRs
0.14
0.30
(16)
Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs
0.26
0.53
(27)
____________________
(1) See the reconciliation table that begins on page 14 of 15.
(2) This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP).
(3) As of June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, these ratios include all loans held for investment, including PPP loans of $1.7 million and $86.8 million, respectively.
(4) As of June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, these ratios exclude PPP loans, acquired loans, and the associated purchase discount mark on the acquired loans from both Severn and Northwest.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
compared to
compared to
2022
2021
2021
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
18,473
$
16,919
$
18,275
9.2
%
1.1
%
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks
384,536
566,694
218,913
(32.1)
75.7
Cash and cash equivalents
403,009
583,613
237,188
(30.9)
69.9
Investment securities available for sale (at fair value)
94,689
116,982
113,957
(19.1)
(16.9)
Investment securities held to maturity (at amortized cost)
458,957
404,594
198,884
13.4
130.8
Equity securities, at fair value
1,271
1,372
1,384
(7.4)
(8.2)
Restricted securities
9,894
4,159
3,189
137.9
210.3
Loans held for sale, at fair value
7,306
37,749
-
(80.6)
-
Loans held for investment
2,264,579
2,119,175
1,472,429
6.9
53.8
Less: allowance for credit losses
(15,483)
(13,944)
(15,088)
11.0
(2.6)
Loans, net
2,249,096
2,105,231
1,457,341
6.8
54.3
Premises and equipment, net
52,244
51,624
25,313
1.2
106.4
Goodwill
63,281
63,421
17,518
(0.2)
261.2
Other intangible assets, net
6,506
7,535
1,473
(13.7)
341.7
Other real estate owned, net
197
532
203
(63.0)
(3.0)
Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value
5,228
4,087
—
27.9
—
Right of use assets, net
9,979
11,370
5,616
(12.2)
77.7
Cash surrender value on life insurance
58,437
47,935
41,672
21.9
40.2
Other assets
22,456
19,932
16,522
12.7
35.9
Total assets
$
3,442,550
$
3,460,136
$
2,120,260
(0.5)
62.4
LIABILITIES
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
889,122
$
927,497
$
538,009
(4.1)
65.3
Interest-bearing deposits
2,125,209
2,098,739
1,342,573
1.3
58.3
Total deposits
3,014,331
3,026,236
1,880,582
(0.4)
60.3
Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements
—
4,143
2,907
(100.0)
(100.0)
Advances from FHLB - long-term
10,054
10,135
—
(0.8)
—
Subordinated debt
42,917
42,762
24,490
0.4
75.2
Total borrowings
52,971
57,040
27,397
Lease liabilities
10,216
11,567
5,757
(11.7)
77.5
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
12,255
14,600
7,842
(16.1)
56.3
Total liabilities
3,089,773
3,109,443
1,921,578
(0.6)
60.8
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, par value $0.01; authorized 35,000,000 shares
198
198
118
—
67.8
Additional paid in capital
200,914
200,473
51,544
0.2
289.8
Retained earnings
158,316
149,966
146,414
5.6
8.1
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(6,651)
56
606
(11,976.8)
(1,197.5)
Total stockholders' equity
352,777
350,693
198,682
0.6
77.6
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,442,550
$
3,460,136
$
2,120,260
(0.5)
62.4
Period-end common shares outstanding
19,850
19,808
11,752
0.2
68.9
Book value per common share
$
17.77
$
17.71
$
16.91
0.3
5.1
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
% Change
2022
2021
% Change
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
23,452
$
14,381
63.1
%
$
45,537
$
28,747
58.4
%
Interest on investment securities:
Taxable
2,392
1,095
118.4
4,377
2,025
116.1
Interest on deposits with other banks
826
55
1,401.8
1,080
102
958.8
Total interest income
26,670
15,531
71.7
50,994
30,874
65.2
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
1,511
1,056
43.1
2,869
2,240
28.1
Interest on short-term borrowings
—
2
(100.0)
2
3
(33.3)
Interest on long-term borrowings
541
370
46.2
1,075
729
—
Total interest expense
2,052
1,428
43.7
3,946
2,972
32.8
NET INTEREST INCOME
24,618
14,103
74.6
47,048
27,902
68.6
Provision for credit losses
200
650
(69.2)
800
1,075
(25.6)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
FOR CREDIT LOSSES
24,418
13,453
81.5
46,248
26,827
72.4
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,438
683
110.5
2,797
1,357
106.1
Trust and investment fee income
447
475
(5.9)
961
882
9.0
Interchange credits
1,253
1,036
20.9
2,291
1,906
20.2
Mortgage-banking revenue
1,096
—
—
2,963
—
—
Title Company revenue
426
—
—
749
—
—
Other noninterest income
1,173
709
65.4
2,118
1,315
61.1
Total noninterest income
5,833
2,903
100.9
11,879
5,460
117.6
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and wages
8,898
4,262
108.8
18,460
8,404
119.7
Employee benefits
2,269
1,493
52.0
4,931
3,337
47.8
Occupancy expense
1,485
770
92.9
3,052
1,584
92.7
Furniture and equipment expense
411
412
(0.2)
840
719
16.8
Data processing
1,668
1,217
37.1
3,275
2,344
39.7
Directors' fees
210
154
36.4
400
303
32.0
Amortization of intangible assets
511
120
325.8
1,028
246
317.9
FDIC insurance premium expense
429
223
92.4
772
408
89.2
Other real estate owned, net
57
1
5,600.0
51
2
2,450.0
Legal and professional fees
811
648
25.2
1,448
1,164
24.4
Merger related expenses
241
377
(36.1)
971
377
157.6
Other noninterest expenses
3,104
1,199
158.9
5,198
2,487
109.0
Total noninterest expense
20,094
10,876
84.8
40,426
21,375
89.1
Income before income taxes
10,157
5,480
85.3
17,701
10,912
62.2
Income tax expense
2,658
1,449
83.4
4,589
2,884
59.1
NET INCOME
$
7,499
$
4,031
86.0
$
13,112
$
8,028
63.3
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
19,847
11,752
68.9
19,838
11,749
68.8
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
19,847
11,754
68.9
19,838
11,750
68.8
Basic and diluted net income per common share
$
0.38
$
0.34
11.8
$
0.66
$
0.68
(2.9)
Dividends paid per common share
0.12
0.12
—
0.24
0.24
—
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
balance
rate
balance
rate
balance
rate
balance
rate
Earning assets
Loans (1), (2), (3)
$
2,217,139
4.25
%
$
1,444,684
4.00
%
$
2,188,236
4.20
%
$
1,447,767
4.01
%
Investment securities
Taxable
546,252
1.75
286,121
1.53
538,676
1.64
257,130
1.59
Interest-bearing deposits
426,535
0.78
218,704
0.10
506,224
0.43
204,048
0.10
Total earning assets
3,189,926
3.36
%
1,949,509
3.20
%
3,233,136
3.19
%
1,908,945
3.27
%
Cash and due from banks
26,162
16,908
5,569
18,070
Other assets
218,353
109,457
224,219
106,251
Allowance for credit losses
(15,273)
(14,660)
(14,759)
(14,448)
Total assets
$
3,419,168
$
2,061,214
$
3,448,165
$
2,018,818
Interest-bearing liabilities
Demand deposits
$
644,881
0.22
%
$
405,473
0.13
%
$
617,461
0.19
%
$
421,816
0.14
%
Money market and savings deposits
1,019,295
0.21
605,202
0.17
1,048,634
0.22
565,341
0.17
Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more
234,325
0.58
135,376
1.04
260,312
0.48
133,073
1.14
Other time deposits
221,714
0.54
143,821
0.90
198,828
0.55
144,367
1.00
Interest-bearing deposits
2,120,215
0.29
1,289,872
0.33
2,125,235
0.27
1,264,597
0.36
Securities sold under retail repurchase
agreements and federal funds purchased
—
—
3,123
0.26
1,377
0.29
2,683
0.23
Advances from FHLB - long-term
10,075
0.60
—
—
10,096
0.58
—
—
Subordinated debt
42,876
4.93
24,474
6.06
42,840
4.92
24,459
6.01
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,173,166
0.38
%
1,317,469
0.43
%
2,179,548
0.37
%
1,291,739
0.46
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
872,883
532,276
893,282
518,030
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
19,927
13,937
22,233
12,383
Stockholders' equity
353,192
197,532
353,102
196,666
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,419,168
$
2,061,214
$
3,448,165
$
2,018,818
Net interest spread
2.98
%
2.77
%
2.82
%
2.81
%
Net interest margin
3.10
%
2.91
%
2.94
%
2.96
%
______________________
(1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.
(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights By Quarter (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
Q2 2022
Q2 2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
2021
compared to
compared to
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2021
PROFITABILITY FOR THE PERIOD
Taxable-equivalent net interest income
$
24,656
$
22,469
$
20,652
$
15,623
$
14,141
9.7
%
74.4
%
Less: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
38
39
13
34
38
(2.6)
—
Net interest income
24,618
22,430
20,639
15,589
14,103
9.8
74.6
Provision for credit losses
200
600
(1,723)
290
650
(66.7)
(69.2)
Noninterest income
5,833
6,046
5,129
2,909
2,903
(3.5)
100.9
Noninterest expense
20,094
20,332
23,497
11,934
10,876
(1.2)
84.8
Income before income taxes
10,157
7,544
3,994
6,274
5,480
34.6
85.3
Income tax expense
2,658
1,931
1,271
1,657
1,449
37.6
83.4
Net income
$
7,499
$
5,613
$
2,723
$
4,617
$
4,031
33.6
86.0
Return on average assets
0.88
%
0.65
%
0.36
%
0.84
%
0.78
%
23
bp
10
bp
Return on average assets excluding amortization of intangibles and merger related expenses - Non-GAAP (2)
0.94
0.76
1.07
0.94
0.86
18
8
Return on average equity
8.52
6.45
3.59
9.12
8.19
207
33
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1)
11.41
9.40
13.06
11.12
9.89
201
152
Net interest margin
3.10
2.78
2.87
2.99
2.91
32
19
Efficiency ratio - GAAP
65.99
71.40
91.19
64.52
63.95
(541)
204
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (1), (2)
63.44
66.93
60.13
60.92
60.90
(349)
254
PER SHARE DATA
Basic and diluted net income per common share
$
0.38
$
0.28
$
0.16
$
0.39
$
0.34
35.7
%
11.8
%
Dividends paid per common share
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.12
—
—
Book value per common share at period end
17.77
17.73
17.71
17.15
16.91
0.2
5.1
Tangible book value per common share at period end - Non-GAAP (1)
14.26
14.19
14.12
15.55
15.29
0.5
(6.7)
Market value at period end
18.50
20.48
20.85
17.73
16.75
(9.7)
10.4
Market range:
High
21.21
21.41
23.19
18.00
18.01
(0.9)
17.8
Low
17.91
19.34
17.50
16.35
16.10
(7.4)
11.2
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
Loans
$
2,217,139
$
2,135,734
$
1,887,126
$
1,487,281
$
1,444,684
3.8
%
53.5
%
Investment securities
546,252
531,017
468,724
334,205
286,121
2.9
90.9
Earning assets
3,189,926
3,253,549
2,842,097
2,071,505
1,949,509
(2.0)
63.6
Assets
3,419,168
3,477,481
3,037,262
2,184,448
2,061,214
(1.7)
65.9
Deposits
2,993,098
3,044,213
2,547,151
1,943,225
1,822,148
(1.7)
64.3
Stockholders' equity
353,192
353,011
301,095
200,881
197,532
0.1
78.8
CREDIT QUALITY DATA
Net (recoveries) charge-offs
$
(573)
$
(166)
$
(142)
$
(147)
$
(125)
(245.2)
%
(358.4)
%
Nonaccrual loans
$
2,693
$
2,848
$
2,004
$
3,457
$
3,947
(5.4)
(31.8)
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing
1,130
459
508
748
752
146.2
50.3
Other real estate owned
197
561
532
203
203
(64.9)
(3.0)
Total nonperforming assets
$
4,020
$
3,868
$
3,044
$
4,408
$
4,902
3.9
(18.0)
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs)
$
4,894
$
5,004
$
5,667
$
5,750
$
6,338
(2.2)
(22.8)
Total nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs
$
8,914
$
8,872
$
8,711
$
10,158
$
11,240
0.5
(20.7)
CAPITAL AND CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS
Period-end equity to assets
10.25
%
10.07
%
10.14
%
8.92
%
9.37
%
18
bp
88
bp
Period-end tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
8.39
8.22
8.25
8.15
8.55
17
(16)
Annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans
(0.10)
(0.03)
(0.03)
(0.04)
(0.03)
(7)
(7)
Allowance for credit losses as a percent of:
Period-end loans (3)
0.68
0.67
0.66
1.04
1.02
1
(34)
Period-end loans (4)
0.89
0.92
0.93
1.10
1.12
(3)
(23)
Nonaccrual loans
574.94
516.50
695.81
449.09
382.27
5,844
193
Nonperforming assets
385.15
380.30
458.08
352.20
307.79
485
77
Accruing TDRs
316.37
293.96
246.06
270.00
238.06
2,241
78
Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs
173.69
165.80
160.07
152.84
134.23
789
39
As a percent of total loans:
Nonaccrual loans
0.12
0.13
0.09
0.23
0.27
(1)
(15)
Accruing TDRs
0.22
0.23
0.27
0.38
0.43
(1)
(21)
Nonaccrual loans and accruing TDRs
0.34
0.36
0.36
0.62
0.70
(2)
(36)
As a percent of total loans+other real estate owned:
Nonperforming assets
0.18
0.18
0.14
0.29
0.33
—
(15)
Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs
0.39
0.41
0.41
0.68
0.76
(2)
(37)
As a percent of total assets:
Nonaccrual loans
0.08
0.08
0.06
0.15
0.19
—
(11)
Nonperforming assets
0.12
0.11
0.09
0.19
0.23
1
(11)
Accruing TDRs
0.14
0.14
0.16
0.25
0.30
—
(16)
Nonperforming assets and accruing TDRs
0.26
0.25
0.25
0.44
0.53
1
(27)
__________________________
(1) See the reconciliation table that begins on page 15.
(2) This ratio excludes merger related expenses (Non-GAAP).
(3) Includes all loans held for investment, including PPP loan balances for all periods shown.
(4) For all periods shown, these ratios exclude PPP loans, acquired loans, and the associated purchase discount mark on the acquired loans from both Severn and Northwest.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income By Quarter (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Q2 2022
Q2 2022
compared to
compared to
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2021
INTEREST INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
23,452
$
22,085
$
20,564
$
15,484
$
14,381
6.2
%
63.1
%
Interest on investment securities:
Taxable
2,392
1,985
1,663
1,318
1,095
20.5
118.4
Interest on deposits with other banks
826
254
169
97
55
225.2
1,401.8
Total interest income
26,670
24,324
22,396
16,899
15,531
9.6
71.7
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
1,511
1,358
1,272
949
1,056
11.3
43.1
Interest on short-term borrowings
—
2
3
2
2
(100.0)
(100.0)
Interest on long-term borrowings
541
534
482
359
370
1.3
46.2
Total interest expense
2,052
1,894
1,757
1,310
1,428
8.3
43.7
NET INTEREST INCOME
24,618
22,430
20,639
15,589
14,103
9.8
74.6
Provision for credit losses
200
600
(1,723)
290
650
(66.7)
(69.2)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
FOR CREDIT LOSSES
24,418
21,830
22,362
15,299
13,453
11.9
81.5
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,438
1,359
1,234
805
683
5.8
110.5
Trust and investment fee income
447
514
522
477
475
(13.0)
(5.9)
Gains on sales and calls of investment securities
—
—
—
2
—
—
—
Interchange credits
1,253
1,038
1,043
1,016
1,036
20.7
20.9
Mortgage-banking revenue
1,096
1,867
948
—
—
(41.3)
—
Title Company revenue
426
323
247
—
—
31.9
—
Other noninterest income
1,173
945
1,135
609
709
24.1
65.4
Total noninterest income
5,833
6,046
5,129
2,909
2,903
(3.5)
100.9
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and wages
8,898
9,562
7,727
5,091
4,262
(6.9)
108.8
Employee benefits
2,269
2,662
2,271
1,654
1,493
(14.8)
52.0
Occupancy expense
1,485
1,567
1,263
843
770
(5.2)
92.9
Furniture and equipment expense
411
429
385
449
412
(4.2)
(0.2)
Data processing
1,668
1,607
1,487
1,170
1,217
3.8
37.1
Directors' fees
210
190
170
147
154
10.5
36.4
Amortization of intangible assets
511
517
381
107
120
(1.2)
325.8
FDIC insurance premium expense
429
343
362
245
223
25.1
92.4
Other real estate owned expenses, net
57
(6)
(2)
4
1
1,050.0
5,600.0
Legal and professional fees
811
637
150
428
648
27.3
25.2
Merger related expenses
241
730
7,615
538
377
(67.0)
(36.1)
Other noninterest expenses
3,104
2,094
1,688
1,258
1,199
48.2
158.9
Total noninterest expense
20,094
20,332
23,497
11,934
10,876
(1.2)
84.8
Income before income taxes
10,157
7,544
3,994
6,274
5,480
34.6
85.3
Income tax expense
2,658
1,931
1,271
1,657
1,449
37.6
83.4
NET INCOME
$
7,499
$
5,613
$
2,723
$
4,617
$
4,031
33.6
86.0
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
19,847
19,828
17,180
11,752
11,752
0.1
68.9
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
19,847
19,828
17,180
11,752
11,754
0.1
68.9
Basic and diluted net income per common share
$
0.38
$
0.28
$
0.16
$
0.39
$
0.34
35.7
11.8
Dividends paid per common share
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.12
0.12
—
—
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets By Quarter (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Average balance
Q2 2022
Q2 2022
compared to
compared to
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2022
Q2 2021
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
balance
rate
balance
rate
balance
rate
balance
rate
balance
rate
Earning assets
Loans (1), (2), (3)
$
2,217,139
4.25
%
$
2,135,734
4.20
%
$
1,887,126
4.33
%
$
1,487,281
4.14
%
$
1,444,684
4.00
%
3.8
%
53.5
%
Investment securities
Taxable
546,252
1.75
531,017
1.49
468,724
1.42
334,205
1.58
286,121
1.53
2.9
90.9
Interest-bearing deposits
426,535
0.78
586,798
0.18
486,247
0.14
250,019
0.15
218,704
0.10
(27.3)
95.0
Total earning assets
3,189,926
3.36
%
3,253,549
3.01
%
2,842,097
3.11
%
2,071,505
3.24
%
1,949,509
3.20
%
(2.0)
63.6
Cash and due from banks
26,162
(15,253)
22,625
19,453
16,908
(271.5)
54.7
Other assets
218,353
253,424
188,399
108,989
109,457
(13.8)
99.5
Allowance for credit losses
(15,273)
(14,239)
(15,859)
(15,499)
(14,660)
7.3
4.2
Total assets
$
3,419,168
$
3,477,481
$
3,037,262
$
2,184,448
$
2,061,214
(1.7)
65.9
Interest-bearing liabilities
Demand deposits
$
644,881
0.22
%
$
589,737
0.16
%
$
494,081
0.14
%
$
462,950
0.14
%
$
405,473
0.13
%
9.4
59.0
Money market and savings deposits
1,019,295
0.21
1,075,791
0.23
1,001,115
0.26
644,330
0.18
605,202
0.17
(5.3)
68.4
Certificates of deposit $100,000 or more
234,325
0.58
286,587
0.40
174,268
0.49
136,059
0.71
135,376
1.04
(18.2)
73.1
Other time deposits
221,714
0.54
175,683
0.57
173,975
0.50
142,777
0.68
143,821
0.90
26.2
54.2
Interest-bearing deposits
2,120,215
0.29
2,127,798
0.26
1,843,439
0.27
1,386,116
0.27
1,289,872
0.33
(0.4)
64.4
Securities sold under retail repurchase agreements
and federal funds purchased
—
—
2,770
0.29
3,972
0.30
2,718
0.29
3,123
0.26
(100.0)
(100.0)
Advances from FHLB - long-term
10,075
0.60
10,116
0.57
6,630
2.21
—
—
—
—
(0.4)
100.0
Subordinated debt
42,876
4.93
42,804
4.93
36,589
5.12
24,504
5.81
24,474
6.06
0.2
75.2
Total interest-bearing liabilities
2,173,166
0.38
%
2,183,488
0.35
%
1,890,630
0.37
%
1,413,338
0.37
%
1,317,469
0.43
%
(0.5)
65.0
Noninterest-bearing deposits
872,883
916,415
703,712
557,109
532,276
(4.8)
64.0
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
19,927
24,567
141,825
13,120
13,937
(18.9)
43.0
Stockholders' equity
353,192
353,011
301,095
200,881
197,532
0.1
78.8
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,419,168
$
3,477,481
$
3,037,262
$
2,184,448
$
2,061,214
(1.7)
65.9
Net interest spread
2.98
%
2.66
%
2.74
%
2.87
%
2.77
%
Net interest margin
3.10
%
2.78
%
2.87
%
2.99
%
2.91
%
_______________
(1) All amounts are reported on a tax-equivalent basis computed using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0%, exclusive of nondeductible interest expense.
(2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans.
(3) Interest income on loans includes accreted loan fees, net of costs and accretion of discounts on acquired loans, which are included in the yield calculations.
Shore Bancshares, Inc.
Reconciliation of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP)
and Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
YTD
YTD
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
6/30/2022
6/30/2021
The following reconciles return on average equity and return on average tangible equity (Note 1):
Net Income
$
7,499
$
5,613
$
2,723
$
4,617
$
4,031
$
13,112
$
8,028
Net Income - annualized (A)
$
30,078
$
22,764
$
10,803
$
18,317
$
16,168
$
26,441
$
16,144
Net income, excluding net amortization of intangible assets
and merger related expenses
$
8,054
$
6,541
$
8,176
$
5,098
$
4,402
$
14,593
$
8,493
Net income, excluding net amortization of intangible assets and merger related expenses - annualized (B)
$
32,305
$
26,527
$
32,437
$
20,226
$
17,656
$
29,428
$
17,079
Return on average assets excluding net amortization of intangible assets and merger related expenses - Non-GAAP
0.94
%
0.76
%
1.07
%
0.94
%
0.86
%
0.85
%
0.84
%
Average stockholders' equity (C)
$
353,192
$
353,011
$
301,095
$
200,881
$
197,532
$
353,102
$
196,666
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets
(70,057)
(70,711)
(52,692)
(18,942)
(19,053)
(70,382)
(19,115)
Average tangible equity (D)
$
283,135
$
282,300
$
248,403
$
181,939
$
178,479
$
282,720
$
177,551
Return on average equity (GAAP) (A)/(C)
8.52
%
6.45
%
3.59
%
9.12
%
8.19
%
7.49
%
8.21
%
Return on average tangible equity (Non-GAAP) (B)/(D)
11.41
%
9.40
%
13.06
%
11.12
%
9.89
%
10.41
%
9.62
%
The following reconciles GAAP efficiency ratio and non-GAAP efficiency ratio (Note 2):
Noninterest expense (E)
$
20,094
$
20,332
$
23,497
$
11,934
$
10,876
$
40,426
$
21,375
Less: Amortization of intangible assets
(511)
(517)
(381)
(107)
(120)
(1,028)
(246)
Merger Expenses
(241)
(730)
(7,615)
(538)
(377)
(971)
(377)
Adjusted noninterest expense (F)
$
19,342
$
19,085
$
15,501
$
11,289
$
10,379
$
38,427
$
20,752
Net interest income (G)
24,618
22,430
20,639
15,589
14,103
47,048
27,902
Add: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
38
39
13
34
38
77
74
Taxable-equivalent net interest income (H)
$
24,656
$
22,469
$
20,652
$
15,623
$
14,141
$
47,125
$
27,976
Noninterest income (I)
$
5,833
$
6,046
$
5,129
$
2,909
$
2,903
$
11,879
5,460
Less: Investment securities (gains)
—
—
—
(2)
—
—
—
Adjusted noninterest income (J)
$
5,833
$
6,046
$
5,129
$
2,907
$
2,903
$
11,879
$
5,460
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) (E)/(G)+(I)
65.99
%
71.40
%
91.19
%
64.52
%
63.95
%
68.60
%
64.07
%
Efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) (F)/(H)+(J)
63.44
%
66.93
%
60.13
%
60.92
%
60.90
%
65.13
%
62.06
%
The following reconciles book value per common share and tangible book value per common share (Note 1):
Stockholders' equity (L)
$
352,777
$
351,864
$
350,693
$
201,607
$
198,682
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(69,787)
(70,299)
(70,956)
(18,883)
(18,991)
Tangible equity (M)
$
282,990
$
281,565
$
279,737
$
182,724
$
179,691
Shares outstanding (N)
19,850
19,843
19,808
11,752
11,752
Book value per common share (GAAP) (L)/(N)
$
17.77
$
17.73
$
17.71
$
17.15
$
16.91
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP) (M)/(N)
$
14.26
$
14.19
$
14.12
$
15.55
$
15.29
The following reconciles equity to assets and tangible equity to tangible assets (Note 1):
Stockholders' equity (O)
$
352,777
$
351,864
$
350,693
$
201,607
$
198,682
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(69,787)
(70,299)
(70,956)
(18,883)
(18,991)
Tangible equity (P)
$
282,990
$
281,565
$
279,737
$
182,724
$
179,691
Assets (Q)
$
3,442,550
$
3,494,497
$
3,460,136
$
2,260,774
$
2,120,260
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets
(69,787)
(70,299)
(70,956)
(18,883)
(18,991)
Tangible assets (R)
$
3,372,763
$
3,424,198
$
3,389,180
$
2,241,891
$
2,101,269
Period-end equity/assets (GAAP) (O)/(Q)
10.25
%
10.07
%
10.14
%
8.92
%
9.37
%
Period-end tangible equity/tangible assets (Non-GAAP) (P)/(R)
8.39
%
8.22
%
8.25
%
8.15
%
8.55
%
________________________
Note 1: Management believes that reporting tangible equity and tangible assets more closely approximates the adequacy of capital for regulatory purposes.
Note 2: Management believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling cash-based operating activities.
