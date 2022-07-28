Ceros Financial Services Announces Partnership Agreement With Forte Capital Group

MIAMI, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceros Financial Services announced that it has reached a partnership agreement with Forte Capital Group, a financial advisory firm based in New York City with approximately $1 billion in client assets and 45 registered representatives and its affiliate, Innovation X Advisors, a leading late stage venture capital firm. The Innovation X family of funds have over $2 billion of capital commitments and have realized many successful exits including Airbnb, Spotify, Uber, Palantir and Pinterest. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We think that Forte will be a highly strategic complement to both our Ceros Capital Markets investment bank and our Advisors Preferred mutual fund business. I have known Roger, a veteran of the markets, for many years, going back to our early careers when we worked together at National Securities. With Forte Capital we will become a significantly larger firm, offering wider distribution and greater product diversification," said Mark Goldwasser, CEO of Ceros Financial Services.

"I am very pleased to be combining forces with Mark, who has built Ceros into a substantial firm in just a few short years. I am looking forward to working together and exploring the many growth opportunities for the future," said Roger Monteforte, CEO of Forte Capital.

Goldwasser acquired Ceros Financial Services in 2019 with partners Chris Dewey and David Brown. Ceros Capital Markets, the firm's investment bank based in Miami, focuses on fundraising and private placements for early-stage medical technology companies, particularly those developing disruptive technology for diagnostic and non-invasive procedures. Ceros completed $117 million in transactions in the medtech sector in 2021 and $145 million since 2020.

Advisors Preferred, the firm's mutual fund platform based in Rockville, Maryland, is a boutique asset manager that manages and distributes mutual funds to financial advisors and financial professionals.

About Ceros Financial Services, Inc.

Ceros Financial Services, Inc. Member FINRA/SIPC (www.cerosfs.com) offers a comprehensive asset management and mutual fund suite for financial advisors. Ceros and Advisors Preferred services include RIA custody, hybrid advisors, corporate RIA, mutual fund advisory and distribution, and an outsourced trade desk. In addition, Ceros Capital Markets, a division of Ceros Financial, is a digital and traditional platform for the distribution of primary offerings in medical devices and secondaries in unicorns via Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs).

Investing in the securities markets involves risk, including loss of principal. Private Placements are not appropriate for all investors. Most if not all investments in Private Placements are illiquid and many such investments are speculative in nature. Investing in a Private Placement can result in a significant risk of loss of principal. Risk factors for private offerings are listed in the Private Placement Memorandum; and should be read carefully prior to investing.

View original content:

SOURCE Ceros Financial Services