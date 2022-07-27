Client Adoption Drives Pega Cloud to 70% of New Client Commitments in First Half of 2022

- Total revenue increases to $651 million in first six months of 2022
- Annual contract value grows 14 percent (19 percent in constant currency)
- Total backlog of $1.1 billion as of June 30, 2022
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world's leading organizations, released its financial results for the second quarter of 2022.
"This year has turned out to be an extremely volatile business environment," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "The ongoing uncertainty will continue to put pressure on our clients. But this is an environment for which Pega is uniquely suited, as our low-code platform allows these same organizations to more easily adapt to change."
"In the first half of 2022, we've grown annual contract value ("ACV") 19 percent year-over-year in constant currency while showing additional signs of improving profitability," said Ken Stillwell, COO and CFO, Pegasystems. "We're doubling down on our work to become a Rule of 40 company in 2024."
Financial and performance metrics (1)
(Dollars in thousands,
except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Total revenue
$ 274,337
$ 325,702
(16) %
$ 650,644
$ 639,201
2 %
Net (loss) income - GAAP
$ (286,296)
$ 37,291
*
$ (286,675)
$ 30,674
*
Net (loss) income - non-GAAP
$ (31,406)
$ 21,792
*
$ 18,768
$ 45,433
(59) %
Diluted (loss) earnings per share - GAAP
$ (3.50)
$ 0.43
*
$ (3.51)
$ 0.36
*
Diluted (loss) earnings per share - non-GAAP
$ (0.38)
$ 0.25
*
$ 0.22
$ 0.53
(58) %
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Change
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Change
2022
2021
2022
2021
Pega Cloud
$ 93,506
34 %
$ 73,293
23 %
$ 20,213
28 %
$ 183,823
28 %
$ 141,151
22 %
$ 42,672
30 %
Maintenance
78,326
29 %
78,782
24 %
(456)
(1) %
158,042
24 %
154,343
24 %
3,699
2 %
Subscription services
171,832
63 %
152,075
47 %
19,757
13 %
341,865
52 %
295,494
46 %
46,371
16 %
Subscription license
41,600
15 %
104,296
32 %
(62,696)
(60) %
179,133
28 %
215,805
34 %
(36,672)
(17) %
Subscription
213,432
78 %
256,371
79 %
(42,939)
(17) %
520,998
80 %
511,299
80 %
9,699
2 %
Perpetual license
2,266
1 %
12,596
4 %
(10,330)
(82) %
9,706
1 %
18,048
3 %
(8,342)
(46) %
Consulting
58,639
21 %
56,735
17 %
1,904
3 %
119,940
19 %
109,854
17 %
10,086
9 %
$ 274,337
100 %
$ 325,702
100 %
$ (51,365)
(16) %
$ 650,644
100 %
$ 639,201
100 %
$ 11,443
2 %
(1)
See the Schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of our non-GAAP and GAAP measures
Quarterly conference call
A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted at 5:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-888-394-8218 (domestic), 1-323-794-2588 (international), or via webcast (https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1558139&tp_key=0cc6605362) by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.
Discussion of non-GAAP financial measures
We believe that non-GAAP financial measures help investors understand our core operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside our normal operations. The supplementary non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be superior to or a substitute for financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP.
Reconciliations of our non-GAAP and GAAP measures are at the end of this release.
Forward-looking statements
Certain statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, will, could, should, estimates, may, targets, strategies, projects, forecasts, guidance, likely, and usually, or variations of such words and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and assumptions.
Forward-looking statements deal with future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to:
- our future financial performance and business plans;
- the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources;
- the continued payment of our quarterly dividends;
- the timing of revenue recognition;
- management of our transition to a more subscription-based business model;
- variation in demand for our products and services, including among clients in the public sector;
- reliance on key personnel;
- global economic and political conditions and uncertainty, including continued impacts from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine;
- reliance on third-party service providers, including hosting providers;
- compliance with our debt obligations and covenants;
- the potential impact of our convertible senior notes and Capped Call Transactions;
- foreign currency exchange rates;
- the potential legal and financial liabilities and damage to our reputation due to cyber-attacks;
- • security breaches and security flaws;
- our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, costs associated with defending such rights, intellectual property rights claims and other related claims by third parties against us, including related costs, damages, and other relief that may be granted against us;
- our client retention rate; and
- management of our growth.
These risks and others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described further in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, Part II of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").
Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements publicly, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise.
The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of July 27, 2022.
About Pegasystems
Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that builds agility into the world's leading organizations so they can adapt to change. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges – from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.
All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue
Subscription services
$ 171,832
$ 152,075
$ 341,865
$ 295,494
Subscription license
41,600
104,296
179,133
215,805
Perpetual license
2,266
12,596
9,706
18,048
Consulting
58,639
56,735
119,940
109,854
Total revenue
274,337
325,702
650,644
639,201
Cost of revenue
Subscription services
36,533
29,046
68,563
57,389
Subscription license
673
585
1,295
1,205
Perpetual license
36
71
70
101
Consulting
57,873
54,829
113,384
108,283
Total cost of revenue
95,115
84,531
183,312
166,978
Gross profit
179,222
241,171
467,332
472,223
Operating expenses
Selling and marketing
157,198
156,423
319,434
305,162
Research and development
74,341
64,395
145,831
126,837
General and administrative
32,723
19,161
68,487
37,431
Total operating expenses
264,262
239,979
533,752
469,430
(Loss) income from operations
(85,040)
1,192
(66,420)
2,793
Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)
1,713
(403)
4,589
(5,501)
Interest income
309
236
516
389
Interest expense
(1,944)
(1,959)
(3,890)
(3,839)
(Loss) income on capped call transactions
(18,945)
26,309
(49,505)
7,192
Other income, net
3,785
—
6,526
106
(Loss) income before provision for (benefit from) income taxes
(100,122)
25,375
(108,184)
1,140
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
186,174
(11,916)
178,491
(29,534)
Net (loss) income
$ (286,296)
$ 37,291
$ (286,675)
$ 30,674
(Loss) earnings per share
Basic
$ (3.50)
$ 0.46
$ (3.51)
$ 0.38
Diluted
$ (3.50)
$ 0.43
$ (3.51)
$ 0.36
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding
Basic
81,847
81,316
81,764
81,161
Diluted
81,847
90,320
81,764
86,006
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Net (loss) income - GAAP
$ (286,296)
$ 37,291
*
$ (286,675)
$ 30,674
*
Stock-based compensation (1)
31,300
30,688
59,527
60,788
Capped call transactions
18,945
(26,309)
49,505
(7,192)
Litigation
10,582
2,369
27,950
4,329
Convertible senior notes
720
675
1,439
1,348
Headquarters lease
—
(6,266)
—
(9,683)
Amortization of intangible assets
1,025
1,002
1,997
2,004
Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss
(1,713)
403
(4,589)
5,501
Other
(1,001)
—
(3,583)
12
Income tax effects (2)
195,032
(18,061)
173,197
(42,348)
Net (loss) income - non-GAAP
$ (31,406)
$ 21,792
*
$ 18,768
$ 45,433
(59) %
Diluted (loss) earnings per share - GAAP
$ (3.50)
$ 0.43
*
$ (3.51)
$ 0.36
*
non-GAAP adjustments
3.12
(0.18)
3.73
0.17
Diluted (loss) earnings per share - non-GAAP
$ (0.38)
$ 0.25
*
$ 0.22
$ 0.53
(58) %
Diluted weighted-average number of common shares
81,847
90,320
(9) %
81,764
86,006
(5) %
non-GAAP Adjustments
—
(4,443)
2,063
—
Diluted weighted-average number of common shares
81,847
85,877
(5) %
83,827
86,006
(3) %
* not meaningful
Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect the following adjustments:
- Stock-based compensation: We have excluded stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation.
- Capped call transactions: We have excluded gains and losses related to our capped call transactions held at fair value under U.S. GAAP. The capped call transactions are expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments we must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance. In addition, we reflect the effect of the capped call transactions on the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding in our non-GAAP financial measures as we believe it provides investors with useful information when evaluating our financial performance on a per-share basis.
- Litigation: Includes legal fees and related expenses arising from proceedings outside of the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the disputes giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
- Convertible senior notes: In February 2020, we issued convertible senior notes with an aggregate principal amount of $600 million, due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. We believe excluding the amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
- Headquarters lease: In February 2021, we agreed to accelerate our exit from our then Cambridge, Massachusetts headquarters to October 1, 2021, in exchange for a one-time payment from our landlord of $18 million, which was received in October 2021. We believe excluding the impact from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the modified lease, including the $18 million payment, is not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
- Amortization of intangible assets: We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions. Investors should note that intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to future revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods.
- Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss: We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods.
- Other: We have excluded gains and losses from our venture investments, capital advisory expenses, and incremental expenses incurred integrating acquisitions and evaluating potential acquisitions. In addition, incremental fees were incurred in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 due to the cancellation of in-person sales and marketing events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.
(1) Stock-based compensation:
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(in thousands)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cost of revenue
$ 6,579
$ 5,849
$ 12,957
$ 11,774
Selling and marketing
12,633
14,748
23,591
28,468
Research and development
7,355
6,343
14,701
13,113
General and administrative
4,733
3,748
8,278
7,433
$ 31,300
$ 30,688
$ 59,527
$ 60,788
Income tax benefit
$ (543)
$ (6,192)
$ (905)
$ (12,183)
(2) Effective income tax rates:
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
GAAP
165 %
(2,591) %
non-GAAP
22 %
22 %
Our GAAP effective income tax rate is subject to significant fluctuations due to several factors, including excess tax benefits generated by our stock-based compensation plans, gains and losses on our capped call transactions, tax credits for stock-based compensation awards to research and development employees, and unfavorable foreign stock-based compensation adjustments. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors, including our historical and forecasted earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and our ability to realize tax assets. Under GAAP we recorded a valuation allowance on our deferred tax assets of $192 million in the three months ended June 30, 2022. See "Note 12. Income Taxes" in Part I, Item 1 of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended June 30, 2022 for additional information. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our non-GAAP results consistent with our annual plan's effective income tax rate as established at the beginning of each year, given tax rate volatility.
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 109,275
$ 159,965
Marketable securities
187,613
202,814
Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities
296,888
362,779
Accounts receivable
171,556
182,717
Unbilled receivables
201,130
226,714
Other current assets
70,633
68,008
Total current assets
740,207
840,218
Unbilled receivables
115,901
129,789
Goodwill
81,717
81,923
Other long-term assets
320,557
541,601
Total assets
$ 1,258,382
$ 1,593,531
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 21,465
$ 15,281
Accrued expenses
63,120
63,890
Accrued compensation and related expenses
73,945
120,946
Deferred revenue
269,121
275,844
Other current liabilities
7,800
9,443
Total current liabilities
435,451
485,404
Convertible senior notes, net
592,161
590,722
Operating lease liabilities
84,170
87,818
Other long-term liabilities
12,821
13,499
Total liabilities
1,124,603
1,177,443
Total stockholders' equity
133,779
416,088
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 1,258,382
$ 1,593,531
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2022
2021
Net (loss) income
$ (286,675)
$ 30,674
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to cash (used in) provided by operating activities
Non-cash items
314,231
76,906
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net
(32,625)
(88,170)
Cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(5,069)
19,410
Cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(1,523)
10,493
Cash (used in) financing activities
(41,191)
(60,717)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(2,907)
(1,207)
Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(50,690)
(32,021)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
159,965
171,899
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 109,275
$ 139,878
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
Annual contract value ("ACV") - ACV represents the annualized value of our active contracts as of the measurement
June 30, 2022
June 30, 2021
Change
Pega Cloud
$ 404,109
$ 306,919
$ 97,190
32 %
Maintenance
313,304
315,128
(1,824)
(1) %
Subscription services
717,413
622,047
95,366
15 %
Subscription license
310,139
277,388
32,751
12 %
$ 1,027,552
$ 899,435
$ 128,117
14 %
PEGASYSTEMS INC.
Remaining performance obligations ("Backlog") - Expected future revenue from existing non-cancellable contracts:
As of June 30, 2022:
Subscription services
Subscription license
Perpetual license
Consulting
Total
Maintenance
Pega Cloud
1 year or less
$ 204,974
$ 320,102
$ 46,810
$ 6,681
$ 32,159
$ 610,726
54 %
1-2 years
57,862
200,135
10,711
4,505
7,919
281,132
25 %
2-3 years
28,403
96,861
2,126
2,252
2,574
132,216
12 %
Greater than 3 years
18,447
81,069
1,680
—
424
101,620
9 %
$ 309,686
$ 698,167
$ 61,327
$ 13,438
$ 43,076
$ 1,125,694
100 %
% of Total
28 %
62 %
5 %
1 %
4 %
100 %
Change since June 30, 2021
$ (26,763)
$ 95,432
$ (1,691)
$ 6,497
$ 21,083
$ 94,558
(8) %
16 %
(3) %
94 %
96 %
9 %
As of June 30, 2021:
Subscription services
Subscription license
Perpetual license
Consulting
Total
Maintenance
Pega Cloud
1 year or less
$ 214,645
$ 281,793
$ 46,146
$ 6,707
$ 17,863
$ 567,154
56 %
1-2 years
59,164
194,841
15,708
234
2,675
272,622
26 %
2-3 years
36,076
88,855
909
—
762
126,602
12 %
Greater than 3 years
26,564
37,246
255
—
693
64,758
6 %
$ 336,449
$ 602,735
$ 63,018
$ 6,941
$ 21,993
$ 1,031,136
100 %
% of Total
33 %
58 %
6 %
1 %
2 %
100 %
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP BACKLOG AND CONSTANT CURRENCY BACKLOG
(in millions)
Q2 2022
1 Year Growth Rate
Backlog - GAAP
$ 1,126
9 %
Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates
57
6 %
Backlog - Constant Currency
$ 1,183
15 %
Note: Constant currency Backlog is calculated by applying foreign exchange rates for the earliest period shown to all periods. The above constant currency measures reflect foreign exchange rates applicable as of Q2 2021.
